NATIONAL DEFENSE
F-16Vs to be commissioned
The nation’s first F-16V combat wing is expected to be commissioned into the air force in November, a military source said yesterday. The air force launched a program in 2016 to retrofit all of its 141 F-16A/Bs into F-16Vs, which are equipped with more advanced avionics, including APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar, a Helmet Mounted Cueing System, and other flight management and electronic warfare systems. A military source familiar with the matter said that the air force has already successfully upgraded at least 42 of the F-16A/Bs to F-16V standards. A commissioning ceremony for the newly upgraded F-16Vs was originally to be held at Chiayi Air Base in April, but a domestic COVID-19 outbreak forced the event to be postponed, the source said. The military has decided the ceremony would be held in November, the source added. After commissioning, the 42 F-16Vs would be listed as a combat wing under the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing based in Chiayi, the source said. The air force has previously said that the upgrading of all the F-16A/Bs would be completed by 2023. In addition to the retrofit program, Taiwan has also purchased 66 new F-16Vs from the US and delivery is expected to start in 2023. Those fighter jets would be deployed at the Taitung Air Base.
NATIONAL DEFENSE
Largest flag flyby planned
This year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations are to feature the largest ever national flag flyby, a military source said yesterday. Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters are to carry an 18m by 12m flag as they fly over the Presidential Office Building in Taipei during the main event, the source said. Previous national flags used in flybys measured 12m by 8m, the source added. Other than the two CH-47s, another 45 military aircraft would also fly past the Presidential Office Building on the morning of Oct. 10 to celebrate the nation’s 110th birthday. The 12 types of aircraft taking part in the aerial show include AH-64E, AH-1W and UH-60M helicopters, and F-16V and Mirage-2000 jets, the source said. Meanwhile, a parade displaying the nation’s major missile systems would showcase the armed forces’ ability to defend Taiwan, the source added. The troops set to take part in the celebrations have moved to a military base in Hsinchu to prepare, the source said.
ENVIRONMENT
Conservation act urged
Greenpeace on Monday called on the government to urgently draft an ocean conservation act to ensure marine ecosystems around the nation are better protected and preserved before it is too late. More than 422kg of ocean debris was collected from the waters of a conservation zone off Keelung during a Clean Up the World event on Sunday, Greenpeace said in a statement. Clean Up the World has about 35 million volunteers across 133 nations. It is a not-for-profit, non-governmental, apolitical event that unites communities with a common focus — to protect the environment, Greenpeace said. This year’s campaign was observed worldwide from Friday last week to Sunday. The cleanup in Keelung was between Bisha Fishing Port and National Taiwan Ocean University, and involved 56 volunteers, Greenpeace said, adding that the area is part of the Aquatic Plants and Animals Conservation Area. The government needs to draft an ocean conservation act to better manage marine conservation zones so that they do not become a dumping ground for litter, Greenpeace project director Chung Meng-hsun (鍾孟勳) said. Greenpeace said divers found litter ranging from discarded fishing nets to buoys and plastic bottles.
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two
National Taiwan University Hospital’s (NTUH) Ethical Review Committee on Tuesday approved the hospital’s application to conduct human trials of mixed Moderna and Medigen COVID-19 vaccines. The hospital yesterday said that 220 volunteers aged 20 to 70 who have received one dose of a Moderna vaccine eight to 12 weeks ago are to be enrolled in the program. The volunteers are to be separated into two groups — a treatment group and a control group — and a double-blind study would be conducted, assigning Medigen or Moderna vaccines to the groups on a random basis, it said. The trial is expected to start