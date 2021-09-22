Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





NATIONAL DEFENSE

F-16Vs to be commissioned

The nation’s first F-16V combat wing is expected to be commissioned into the air force in November, a military source said yesterday. The air force launched a program in 2016 to retrofit all of its 141 F-16A/Bs into F-16Vs, which are equipped with more advanced avionics, including APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar, a Helmet Mounted Cueing System, and other flight management and electronic warfare systems. A military source familiar with the matter said that the air force has already successfully upgraded at least 42 of the F-16A/Bs to F-16V standards. A commissioning ceremony for the newly upgraded F-16Vs was originally to be held at Chiayi Air Base in April, but a domestic COVID-19 outbreak forced the event to be postponed, the source said. The military has decided the ceremony would be held in November, the source added. After commissioning, the 42 F-16Vs would be listed as a combat wing under the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing based in Chiayi, the source said. The air force has previously said that the upgrading of all the F-16A/Bs would be completed by 2023. In addition to the retrofit program, Taiwan has also purchased 66 new F-16Vs from the US and delivery is expected to start in 2023. Those fighter jets would be deployed at the Taitung Air Base.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Largest flag flyby planned

This year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations are to feature the largest ever national flag flyby, a military source said yesterday. Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters are to carry an 18m by 12m flag as they fly over the Presidential Office Building in Taipei during the main event, the source said. Previous national flags used in flybys measured 12m by 8m, the source added. Other than the two CH-47s, another 45 military aircraft would also fly past the Presidential Office Building on the morning of Oct. 10 to celebrate the nation’s 110th birthday. The 12 types of aircraft taking part in the aerial show include AH-64E, AH-1W and UH-60M helicopters, and F-16V and Mirage-2000 jets, the source said. Meanwhile, a parade displaying the nation’s major missile systems would showcase the armed forces’ ability to defend Taiwan, the source added. The troops set to take part in the celebrations have moved to a military base in Hsinchu to prepare, the source said.

ENVIRONMENT

Conservation act urged

Greenpeace on Monday called on the government to urgently draft an ocean conservation act to ensure marine ecosystems around the nation are better protected and preserved before it is too late. More than 422kg of ocean debris was collected from the waters of a conservation zone off Keelung during a Clean Up the World event on Sunday, Greenpeace said in a statement. Clean Up the World has about 35 million volunteers across 133 nations. It is a not-for-profit, non-governmental, apolitical event that unites communities with a common focus — to protect the environment, Greenpeace said. This year’s campaign was observed worldwide from Friday last week to Sunday. The cleanup in Keelung was between Bisha Fishing Port and National Taiwan Ocean University, and involved 56 volunteers, Greenpeace said, adding that the area is part of the Aquatic Plants and Animals Conservation Area. The government needs to draft an ocean conservation act to better manage marine conservation zones so that they do not become a dumping ground for litter, Greenpeace project director Chung Meng-hsun (鍾孟勳) said. Greenpeace said divers found litter ranging from discarded fishing nets to buoys and plastic bottles.