Bureau urges review of civil servant leave policy

The National Taxation Bureau’s Nantou County branch has asked the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration to review the leave policy for civil servants after a 30-year-old civil servant, surnamed Chiang (蔣), working at the branch has taken paid leave for close to four years, starting from her maternity leave in August 2017.

Chiang had taken parental leave from October 2017 to October 2019, and annual leave and maternity leave from November 2019 to April last year after becoming pregnant again, the branch said.

Chiang had given birth to her second child early last year and had asked for parental leave from April last year to the end of next year, it said.

Chiang had notified the branch in May that she would be resuming work in June, at which time it ended the employment of a contract worker who was covering her position. She had then applied to take care of her children from June to last month and then taken parental leave from this month to January next year.

By law, the government must grant the mother three years of maternity leave for each child, the bureau said, adding that Chiang had taken two years leave for her first child and one year for her second.

The bureau said that it would have to find another contract worker to cover for Chiang as she had followed the regulations every step of the way.

The bureau said that it hoped the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration would make amendments to its leave policy.

Chiang’s leave was mostly paid, as she received 60 percent of her salary for the first six months of her parental leave, while her maternity leave and annual leave were paid in full, the bureau said.