Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers and the Childcare Policy Alliance on Wednesday urged the government to reform labor regulations to boost the birthrate in Taiwan and keep married women in the workforce.
The law should be amended to allow parental leave in hourly blocks rather than monthly and parents should be entitled to leave until their child is eight, not three as it is now, alliance spokeswoman Huang Chiao-ling (黃喬鈴) told a news conference in Taipei.
These changes would require amendments to the Employment Insurance Act (就業保險法) and the Regulations for Implementing Unpaid Parental Leave for Raising Children (育嬰留職停薪實施辦法), Huang said.
Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times
The changes would make childcare leave more flexible, which would help boost the nation’s birthrate and the participation of married women in the workforce, alliance convener Liu Yu-hsiu (劉毓秀) said.
Academic studies and data from other countries show that publicly funded childcare properly integrated with parental leave is an effective policy solution, Liu said.
The labor laws stipulate that parents who take childcare leave must do so in monthly blocks, which often permanently removes mothers from the workforce, she said.
The inflexible regulations harm families and business owners, she said.
“Taiwanese parents have the longest work hours in the world, with 50 percent of fathers and 20 percent of mothers working overtime,” National Chung Cheng University associate professor of social welfare Wang Shu-yung (王舒芸) said.
Ministry of Labor data show that 56.6 percent of people aged 25 to 34 work overtime, while a separate study on childrearing showed that parents consider not being with their children under three their biggest challenge, Wang said.
“The global trend is to design regulations that are based on workers’ needs and increase flexibility for parents to spend time with their family,” she said.
It is not enough to give parents unpaid leave, as many have used it all amid the restrictions of the COVID-19 alerts, Confederation of Taipei Trade Unions vice president Wang Yen-chieh (王燕杰) said.
Subsidies for childrearing and creating a family-friendly workplace are important next steps for Taiwanese women, DPP Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) said.
“Women should not be forced to choose between their career and children,” Lin said, adding: “Most women are employed in full-time work and will not accept family-friendly policies that reduce their income.”
Taiwan’s childcare leave policy is outdated when compared with other countries that have instituted flexible and paid parental leave, DPP Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) said.
“In Australia, childcare leave laws are written in gender-neutral language and they authorize up to 12 consecutive weeks of paid leave to the parent of any one-year-old,” Fan said. “In addition, parents with children under two are entitled to 30 days of flexible paid leave.”
Using hourly blocks for leave would make it easier for workers and employers to negotiate time off and avoid unwanted and unnecessary disputes, Taiwan Confederation of Trade Unions president Chang Chi-shan (張綺珊) said.
The Chinese-language United Daily News reported that the ministry said allowing workers to take childcare leave for a few hours at a time might not be practicable for all industries.
The ministry is not ready to propose changes at this time, the newspaper reported it as saying.
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to
MRNA VACCINE: Heart inflammation is rare, but possible after a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and students need to be aware of possible side effects, an expert said As Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for students aged 12 to 17 are to begin on campuses on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged recipients to be especially watchful for five signs of possible myocarditis or pericarditis, which are rare adverse reactions to some COVID-19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) joined the CECC’s daily news briefing to report on possible side effects after receiving a BioNTech vaccine. Lee said that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed in people in the US who have received mRNA COVID-19
Taiwan on Friday accused China of seeking to use the Honduran election to “create controversy” and undermine Taiwan’s long-standing ties with the country, saying it would strive to win support for Honduras’ relations with Taipei. Honduras’ main left-wing opposition party, the Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), led by ousted former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya, has said that if it wins November’s presidential election it would seek to “readjust” the country’s debt and establish diplomatic relations with China. Honduras is one of 15 UN member countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has already warned Honduras not
TESTING THE WATERS: Making the considerations public a day after a Biden-Xi phone call indicates that the US is testing China’s reaction, a think tank head said A Financial Times report that the US is considering allowing Taiwan to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to feature the name “Taiwan” highlighted Washington’s “two-pronged” approach to China, a researcher said yesterday. The report on Friday said that Washington might allow the nation to change the office’s name to “Taiwan Representative Office.” The report came after US President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) by telephone for the first time since February. A White House readout of the call said that “the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both