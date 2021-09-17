Jewish community leader dies aged 103

Staff Writer, with CNA





Ephraim Ferdinand Einhorn, a local Jewish leader, died at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei on Wednesday after a long illness, the Taiwan Jewish Community said.

Einhorn, who died three days after his 103rd birthday, had for many years been a much-respected spiritual leader of the community, the group said in a statement.

He is survived by two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in the US.

Einhorn, who was born in Vienna in 1918, was trained as a rabbi in London.

He had lived in Taiwan since 1975. Besides officiating at religious services, he also ran a business, World Patent Trading Co, that developed corporate promotional giveaways.

He was also a participant in the local expatriate community, holding memberships in the Rotary Club, American Club, American Chamber of Commerce and the European Chamber of Commerce.

Former community president Don Shapiro described Einhorn as a “remarkable individual.”

“He had a prodigious memory, high-level contacts in many different countries, and was fluent in seven languages — eight if you count two dialects of Yiddish,” he said. “If you were to give him your business card, you would get back a pack of up to a dozen cards representing his various affiliations, at one time including chairman of Republicans Abroad in Taiwan.”

Einhorn used his connections to eastern Europe, notably Poland and Lithuania, to help promote unofficial relations with Taiwan, Shapiro said.