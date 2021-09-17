Party urges Sports Administration to act on name issue

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Subsidies were provided for an international basketball event in Taiwan, but the nation’s involvement was under the degrading “China, Taipei” label, the Taiwan Statebuilding Party said yesterday, urging the Sports Administration to address the issue.

Taipei-based Forebest Integrated Marketing Communications Co was granted NT$3.5 million (US$126,285) to organize the Taiwan round of the 3X3.EXE Premier basketball competition.

However, Taiwan Statebuilding Party secretary-general Wang Hsing-huan (王興煥) said that teams from Taiwan were listed as being from the “China, Taipei” region on the Web site, which staged events in “three countries, one region” — also including Japan, Thailand and New Zealand.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei, left, and party secretary-general Wang Hsing-huan speak at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

The “China Taipei” designation is degrading for the nation, Wang told a news conference in Taipei accompanied by Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟).

Events in Japan and New Zealand were held from May to last month, while the first round of games in Taiwan began this month, with stops in Taipei, Taichung and Miaoli.

“The games in Taiwan are organized by Forebest, which received financial assistance from the Sports Administration,” Wang said.

“As such, the company has a duty to rectify the name to Taiwan,” he said.

“The Sports Administration has a responsibility to safeguard the dignity of Taiwanese and must demand that Forebest rectify the nation’s designation,” he said.

Sports Administration officials said that they had asked the local basketball governing body to contact the organizers, who said that the “China, Taipei” designation was due to an error in translation by Japanese organizers.

References to “China, Taipei” as of Wednesday were changed to “Chinese Taipei,” the officials said.