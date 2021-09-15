Researchers at the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) have developed a system to treat breast cancer that reduces skin burns, eliminates scarring and causes few side effects, the institute said on Monday.
The system consists of a ring-shaped high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) transducer, a commercial power amplifier, a mechanical positioner and graphical user-interface control software, it said.
HIFU ablation is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that uses non-ionizing ultrasonic waves to heat or ablate tissues, such as tumors, and requires no surgery.
Photo: CNA
It has emerged in the past few years as a non-invasive treatment for breast cancer.
Chen Gin-shin (陳景欣), who heads a research team at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Nanomedicine, said the system was developed to overcome several problems associated with conventional HIFU procedures, such as skin burns.
The new system reduces treatment time and improves high-precision ablation under imaging guidance, and the ring-shaped transducer can minimize damage to chest tissue, the lungs and the heart, Chen said.
The ablation of a 5cm tumor can take 30 minutes using the new system, he added.
The removal of a 3cm to 5cm cancerous tumor using a conventional HIFU transducer can take up to two hours, he said.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among women in Taiwan, the NHRI said, adding that clinical treatment comprises surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and combination therapy.
However, women with breast cancer can experience complications, a high re-excision rate, and possible side effects from radiotherapy and chemotherapy, while some need breast reconstruction after tissue removal, it said.
Although the HIFU procedure has become popular among patients, about 30 to 40 percent of them experience musculoskeletal or heart burns, the NHRI said.
NHRI president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said it is seeking partners for technical transfer so that the prototype system could reach the mass market.
The NHRI’s research findings have been published by the IEEE Transactions on Ultrasonics, Ferroelectrics, and Frequency Control.
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to