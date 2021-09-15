The armed forces yesterday held anti-amphibious landing and critical infrastructure defense drills, followed by nighttime exercises on the second day of the annual Han Kuang military exercises.
The drills aim to test the military’s ability to repel a Chinese invasion.
Military Police in Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) area were dispatched at about midnight to respond to a simulated assault on key telecommunications facilities in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
The troops, traveling in Clouded Leopard eight-wheeled armored vehicles, passed through Zhongshan N Road and arrived at the telecommunications facilities in Shilin District’s (士林) Shipai (石牌) area, where they deployed to protect key infrastructure.
The Sixth Army Corps Guandu Command, which is responsible for defending the Port of Taipei and Tamsui River (淡水河), also deployed Clouded Leopard vehicles in a simulated defense against invading Chinese forces.
The drill was intended to test the military’s capability to protect the strategic location and the gateway to Taipei.
Meanwhile, in eastern Taiwan, the army’s Huadong Defense Command, which is responsible for defending Hualien and Taitung counties, mobilized 24 armored vehicles, including M60A3 tanks and Humvees, to conduct nighttime tactical maneuvers at about 4am.
The military vehicles transported personnel and equipment to designated tactical positions near Hualien Air Base to form a defensive line to eliminate enemy troops expected to invade the country from the east.
The Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan’s major war games involving all branches of the military, have been held annually since 1984 in the form of live-fire drills and computerized war games.
This year’s tabletop drills were held from April 23 to 30.
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to