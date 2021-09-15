A nationwide natural disaster drill is to be held on Friday, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday, urging people not to panic when they receive text alerts warning of simulated disasters.
Taiwan marks National Disaster Prevention Day annually on Sept. 21, which falls on Tuesday next week.
However, the ministry said the drills would be held on Friday, starting with an earthquake drill that would send a text alert to mobile phones nationwide.
The message would be sent at 9:21am, urging people to “duck, take cover and hold still,” the ministry said.
At 9:25am, a tsunami warning would be sent to people in coastal areas, it said.
Finally, from 10:59am to 11:01am, all television channels would cut to the Public Television Service for a two-minute broadcast on disaster prevention, so that the public can receive updates and response protocols from the government first-hand in case of a disaster, it added.
The drills would simulate a magnitude 8 earthquake centered in the Ryukyu Trench that stretches between Taiwan and Japan, the ministry said.
An earthquake of such magnitude could cause casualties, destruction of property, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to electricity, water and communications services in Taiwan, it said.
The ministry is also to hold an internal online video drill among disaster response departments today and tomorrow, it said.
The drill would test whether the departments can react properly with resources at hand, and whether local disaster response units can cooperate with foreign volunteers in Taiwan and abroad, it added.
Taiwan started observing National Disaster Prevention Day on Sept. 21, 2000, one year after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck central Taiwan, killing more than 2,400 people.
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to