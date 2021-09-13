Grilling meat emits substances harmful to the body: group

By Jake Chung / Staff writer





People should try to adopt indoor alternatives to grilling outdoors over the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the Taiwan Social Responsibility and Welfare Research and Development Association has said.

Barbecues are popular on the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is Tuesday next week.

Given the COVID-19 situation, a number of local governments last week announced a ban on barbecues in public areas during the holiday, but the association issued the call primarily over health concerns.

Meat cooks on a grill in Hsinchu County on Friday. Photo: Tsai Chang-sheng, Taipei Times

Animal fat dripping onto coals or heating rods releases harmful substances, such as smoke, carbon black motes, carbon monoxide and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), said Liu Tsung-jung (劉宗榮), association member and honorary professor at Yang Ming University.

When grilled, meat undergoes a chemical change and secretes heterocyclic amines (HCA), which are carcinogenic and could lead to colorectal cancer, he added.

Grilling releases substances in meat that harm humans through exposure, smell and consumption, said Wei Kuo-yen (魏國彥), association member and a former minister of the Environmental Protection Administration.

Skin exposure is typically the most frequently overlooked effect, he said, adding that harmful substances could be absorbed through the skin if not immediately washed off.

The smoke from grilling meat has been proven to harm the skin’s antioxidative properties, causing it to age faster, he said.

If grilling meat cannot be avoided, people should lower the grill’s temperature and turn the meat more frequently to prevent charring, Liu said.

Charcoal typically burns at 300°C to 500°C, but grilling meat begins generating HCAs at 120°C, Liu said, adding that the amount of HCA generated is a direct correlation of the grilling meat’s temperature.

The generation of PAHs can be greatly reduced by frequently turning over the meat over low heat or wrapping in aluminum foil before placing it on the grill, Liu said.

Grilling vegetables and meat simultaneously can reduce the temperature of the meat, Liu added.