The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two local cases and five imported cases of COVID-19.
One of the local cases is a male seventh-grade student at a school in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told the center’s daily news briefing in Taipei.
The school has suspended classes, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
A key task for the center is to monitor the situation at the junior-high school and prevent further spread of the virus, he said.
The student began showing symptoms on Wednesday and was hospitalized the next day, the center said in a news release.
At least 51 people who have had contact with the student have been ordered to quarantine at home, the center said, adding that an investigation into the source of the infection is ongoing.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a separate news conference that the student is a member of a soccer team, so he had contact with students in other classes.
Other schools near that of the boy’s were not required to suspend classes, but parents who have concerns can seek “pandemic leave” for their children, Huang said.
The Taipei Department of Education Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said that it has “advised” cram schools near the Songshan school to halt in-person classes, which would affect more than 600 students.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
The seventh-grader tested positive at a medical facility in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), where his grandmother lives, so infection in Banciao cannot be ruled out yet, Huang said.
On Wednesday, New Taipei City raised its COVID-19 alert to “augmented level 2,” hours before the CECC confirmed that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was the cause of a cluster of infections at a kindergarten in Banciao.
Chen said yesterday that no new cases were added to the cluster, which has 27 cases linked to it.
However, the CECC cannot jump to the conclusion that the cluster has been brought under control, he said.
The other local case is a man in his 60s who lives in New Taipei City, the center said.
Six people who have had contact with the man have been ordered to quarantine at home, it said.
The five imported cases reported yesterday were a Taiwanese woman and an American man who arrived from the US; a Turkish man who arrived from Turkey; a Japanese man who arrived from Japan; and a Russian man who arrived from Armenia, CECC data showed.
Three of them were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the vaccination history of the others is being investigated, the data showed.
The center also reported one death, a man in his 70s, who died on Sunday.
In other developments, the CECC said that another batch of 458,000 doses of government-procured AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday afternoon.
The doses expire on Dec. 31 and they would be available once they have been properly inspected, Chen said.
The doses are part of 10 million that were ordered from AstraZeneca based on a contract signed on Oct. 30 last year, Chen said.
The company has delivered 3.727 million doses, including the eighth batch yesterday, he said.
Previous deliveries from AstraZeneca were 117,000 doses on March 3, 626,000 on July 7, 560,000 on July 15, 582,000 on July 27, 524,000 on Aug. 12, 265,000 on Aug. 27 and 595,000 on Aug. 31, CECC data showed.
As of Thursday, 10,941,158 people, or about 46.6 percent of Taiwan’s population, had received a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,020,520 have received a second shot, center data showed.
Additional reporting by CNA
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty, saying that it has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The ministry issued the remarks after Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quoted by the Chinese-language edition of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency as saying in an interview in Lithuania on Monday that Poland recognizes the “one China” policy and that Taiwan is part of China. The ministry would continue to stress to members of the international community that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation, not a part of the PRC, and that Taiwan’s future can
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball