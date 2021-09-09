A top contender for Japan’s leadership on Tuesday advocated taking a more hardline stance on China, saying that Japan and the US must jointly prepare for a potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait, as Taiwan is on the front lines of democracy’s fight against authoritarianism.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, who has expressed his intention to run for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said that Japan should consider building its defensive missile-strike capability.
Kishida on Aug. 26 announced his candidacy for the Sept. 29 election to replace Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as party leader, after Suga on Friday last week said he would not run again for the party’s top post, making way for a new prime minister to be determined in the vote.
Photo: Bloomberg
Although leader of a party faction known for having more dovish views, Kishida has been adopting a harder stance on security than Suga’s administration.
A day before Suga announced his resignation, Kishida told the Nikkei Asia newspaper that countering China would be his government’s top priority.
Expressing “deep alarm” at Beijing’s aggression, he in the interview emphasized cooperation with other nations that “share the same values.”
Kishida told the Wall Street Journal that Japan should be prepared for a missile attack, especially as its adversaries’ capabilities are improving by the day.
“Can we protect the lives of the people by watching silently as Japan gets hit?” he asked, raising particular concern over hypersonic guided missiles such as China’s DF-17. “Don’t we need to have the ability to block the other side’s missile attack ability?”
It is also crucial to work with partners to counter authoritarian advances from China and Russia, he added.
“The front line of the clash between authoritarianism and democracy is Asia, and particularly Taiwan,” he told the paper.
“As a practical matter, Japan cannot respond on its own,” he said. “We cannot respond except by cooperating with our ally, the US. It is important to conduct simulations for this.”
Kishida, who served as foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, is likely to face another former foreign minister, Taro Kono, who was rated higher in public polling over the weekend, but has a smaller support base within the party leadership.
PRO-INDEPENDENCE? The KMT said that President Tsai Ing-wen was rehashing the ‘two states theory’ and provoking China amid worsening cross-strait relations The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of supporting Taiwanese independence after the president allegedly referred to China as one of Taiwan’s “neighbors” in a speech. Tsai made the comment in a pre-recorded message to the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, an event that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on Tuesday. “While we don’t seek military confrontation, and hope for peaceful, stable and beneficial existence with our neighbors, we will always defend our democracy and way of life,” Tsai said. The KMT said in a news release yesterday that the party objected to her use of
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty, saying that it has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The ministry issued the remarks after Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quoted by the Chinese-language edition of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency as saying in an interview in Lithuania on Monday that Poland recognizes the “one China” policy and that Taiwan is part of China. The ministry would continue to stress to members of the international community that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation, not a part of the PRC, and that Taiwan’s future can
NEW VENTURE: When a disability left Wang Tsung-lieh unable to work, he turned his love of fishing and a bit of physics know-how into a living making fishing tackle A man in Kinmen County who left his job in construction due to a chronic illness has found a new calling making eco-friendly fishing lures. Wang Tsung-lieh (王聰烈) said that his love of fishing motivated him to make lures for a living, adding that he makes them only with wood to prevent damage to the marine environment. The pandemic has caused a dent in sales, but he is still working hard at making the fishing tackle, he said. Wang was introduced to lure fishing by a senior classmate when he was 17, and later taught himself to make lures, he