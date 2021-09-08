Hsinchu’s traditional architectural painting and guqin (古琴) have been named intangible cultural assets, bringing the city’s total to six and marking the first time the instrument has been recognized by any region.
The guqin is China’s oldest musical instrument with a history dating back 3,000 years, the Hsinchu Cultural Affairs Bureau said last week.
Growing up in Hsinchu, Shan Chih-yuan (單志淵) began learning how to make traditional Chinese instruments at a very young age from his father, particularly stringed instruments such as the guqin and ruan (阮), the bureau said.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government
For more than 40 years he has dedicated himself to the craft, following the ancient methods from the Tang and Song dynasties that have largely been lost, it said, adding that his preference is to make every component from scratch, rather than using manufactured parts.
The detailed and colorful paintings of Fu Pai-tsun (傅?村) have also been registered as intangible cultural assets in recognition of his more than 60 years decorating shrines and temples.
Fu uses traditional techniques accumulated through decades of experience, including creating his own brushes and putty, the bureau said.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
He is now one of the few people versed in these methods, which he intends to pass on to his two sons, the bureau added.
Aside from the two new additions, Lin Yao-nung (林瑤農) has also been recognized as a preserver of the art of glassblowing, which had previously been named an intangible cultural asset.
Lin, who last year was recognized as a national craftsman, has been creating works of art from glass for more than four decades, the bureau said.
Like the other preservers of culture, he uses traditional methods, including freehand blowing and molding of glass, it said.
As one of the few glassblowers left in the city, Lin is also passing his knowledge on to his children, as well as his students in the Hsinchu area, it added.
The other three intangible cultural assets listed in Hsinchu are woodcarving, lacquer art and mother-of-pearl inlays.
