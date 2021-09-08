The Coast Guard Administration has released a NT$918 million (US$33.17 million) plan to upgrade and replace radar and surveillance systems on the east coast, in the south and on outlying islands.
The agency said in a three-year budget plan submitted to the Legislative Yuan that it would add 11 new radar systems and replace 22 aging ones in Kaohsiung; in Hualien, Taitung, Pingtung and Penghu counties; and on the Matsu, Pratas (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), Spratly (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and Orchid (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) islands.
The agency said it plans to purchase two radar systems with a range of 24 nautical miles (44.45km), three vehicle-mounted systems, five fill-in radars, six electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems, and one coastal radar station, it said.
Photo provided by the Water Resources via CNA
The systems with a range of 24 nautical miles, which are to be installed in Pingtung County and on Orchid Island, would extend the coast guard’s detection range to Taiwan’s contiguous zone, a band of water extending beyond the outer edge of its territorial sea, in the southeast and southwest, it said.
The fill-in radars and EO/IR systems would eliminate radar dead zones, the agency said.
The vehicle-mounted systems, with their built-in EO/IR capabilities, would act as a mobile reserve for coast guard units in Hualien County and on the Pratas and Spratly islands, it added.
Upgrades and replacements have been phased in for its 78 radar stations, the agency said, adding that the budget plan would provide funding for the radars in Hualien, Taitung, Pingtung and Penghu counties, as well as on the Matsu, Pratas and Spratly islands.
The upgrades would enable the coast guard to detect vessels 12 nautical miles out to sea, while the planned coastal radar station would enable it to detect incursions by Chinese fishing boats south of Penghu County, it said.
Asked for comment, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said that radar systems are a necessary expenditure that would help curb smuggling and human trafficking, as well as China’s saber-rattling.
The coast guard should enhance Taiwan’s maritime border security and identify any gaps in its capabilities that need to be fixed, he said.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said that the agency’s plans would reduce dead zones in Taiwan’s radar coverage.
The proposed acquisitions would be particularly useful to curb illegal dredging in the shallows near the median line of the Taiwan Strait and to deter hybridized warfare against the Pratas Islands, he added.
However, the agency should consider using drones for surveillance and reconnaissance, and establish its own aviation units if necessary, Su said.
