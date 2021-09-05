Taiwanese students joint first at Earth science competition

Staff writer, with CNA





A team of Taiwanese students shared first place with Australia at the International Earth Science Olympiad, after winning four gold medals and one silver medal, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

Chen Yu-jen (陳郁仁), Lee En-chi (李恩齊), Tseng Ying-fang (曾映舫) and Tsai Ming-che (蔡銘哲) won gold medals, with Chen Tse-yu (陳則宇) winning silver at the competition, which was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

The team also won a silver medal in the National Team Field Investigation event at the science competition attended by 199 students from 33 countries, it added.

Chen Yu-jen of the National Experimental High School in Hsinchu Science Park said that his interest in science was due to his curiosity about natural phenomena, which he enjoys explaining through the application of physical principles, the ministry said.

Lee, from the Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University, showed during practice for the competition that he has a proficiency in fundamental sciences and a desire for advanced research work, it said.

Tseng of Kang Chiao International School is fond of solving puzzles and keen to understand the mysteries of nature, while Tsai of National Hualien Senior High School has shown a great interest in ancient creatures since he was young, it said.

The ministry praised Chen Tse-yu of Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School for his interest in different areas of science and desire for a career in science and writing.

The 14th edition of the annual competition tested the abilities of secondary school students in disciplines such as geology, meteorology, environmental science and terrestrial astronomy.