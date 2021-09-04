Milan exhibition features work of Taiwanese artist

Staff writer, with CNA





A solo exhibition dedicated to the work of Taiwanese visual artist Page Tsou (鄒駿昇) is today to be unveiled during Milan Design Week.

The exhibition, a joint effort between the Associazione Culturale NOI ALTRI and the Cultural Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Italy, honors 40 of the best works of the Taiwanese illustrator.

Tsou has garnered a significant number of accolades over his career. He was a four-time nominee at the annual Bologna Children’s Book Fair, winning the International Award for Illustration in 2011 and the Bologna Ragazzi Award in 2017. He has also curated the Taiwan Pavilion at the book fair.

Tsou’s illustration series Invisible Bookstore won recognition in the US this year, with inclusion in the American Illustration 40 and 3x3 magazine’s International Illustration Show.

Titled “ONIRISMI: Page Tsou Solo Exhibition,” the artist’s Milan Design Week pieces focus on the concept of “dreaming” to present the abstract surrealism in his work.

According to exhibition organizers, the motif was inspired by how Tsou’s works, such as his acclaimed series of illustrations called The And, resonated like an operatic number, in tune with the design week’s own theme: “A Future Observed from the Future.”

Other examples of the artist’s work that echoed the theme of the exhibition include the 2011 award-winning piece Dancing Feather, and illustrations from The Gift, an art book Tsou published with the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.

Teng Mei-jung (鄧美容), chairwoman of the Cultural Division in Italy, said that while the division was established in October last year, its mission to advocate and organize arts events was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the gradual easing of disease prevention regulations, the trade office invited Tsou as the flagship artist of the Milan Design Week.

After its initial run at BASE Milano from tomorrow to Sunday next week, the exhibition would continue for one month at the NOI Bookstore from Sept. 13 to Oct. 13. A special section designated for Taiwanese books would be featured at both locations.