The Council of Agriculture (COA) is to create a pet welfare division and pet ownership registry to improve animal welfare, council Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said yesterday.
Chen made the remarks at an event at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to commend public schools for adopting and caring for stray dogs.
The council’s draft for the measures would be submitted to the Executive Yuan for approval, he said, adding: “Every life will be protected.”
Photo: CNA
The pet division is to govern matters connected to the welfare of pets, including births, deaths, diet and medical care, with each of the tasks being handled by a dedicated office, he said.
The pet ownership registry is to be modeled after the country’s household registry program, he said, adding that Taiwanese have an estimated 1 million dogs and 700,000 cats as pets.
Chen said that the council was also concerned that animals at shelters were not being adopted as much as the council had hoped.
Shelters on average take in 11,000 dogs and 7,000 cats per year, but only 7,000 dogs and 6,000 cats are adopted, he said, adding that even under a national no-kill policy, about 6 percent of the animals die in shelters.
New Taipei City’s Ansi Junior High School and Taoyuan’s Kuolin Elementary School received awards for taking care of stray dogs, event co-organizer Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network said.
Eight other junior-high schools and elementary schools were also commended for their roles in animal welfare.
Ansi Junior High School principal Chih Hsu-tai (池旭臺), who attend the ceremony with the school’s campus dog, Kele (可樂), said that the 11-year-old animal is a darling of the school.
Kele is a special member of the school community and brings joy to everyone, he said, adding that keeping the dog on campus is a powerful lesson for students in respecting life.
Chen Yi-chun (陳意淳), a teacher at Kuolin Elementary School, collected the award with its campus dog, Siaohu (小虎).
Siaohu was adopted after being found as a puppy at the school’s gate three years ago, she said.
Teachers created life education lesson plans that would revolve around Siaohu, she said, adding that the presence of the dog gave the classes a soul.
Many parents would show up during holidays just to see the dog playing with their children, which shows that campus dogs can help strengthen community bonds, she said.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate