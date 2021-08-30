A series of posts on the country’s most popular online bulletin board system using Islamic terms to create puns relating to Taiwanese politics has prompted a response from the Islamic Association of Taiwan.
Mistransliterated references to the Prophet Mohammed, the Taliban and the Koran were used to mock Vice President William Lai (賴清德), the pan-green camp and the “anti-blue script” on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) Web site, the association said on its Web site on Friday.
In an English-language statement, the association cited PTT’s mission statement of being a platform for students of various majors to provide internships for academic purposes.
PTT’s statement of purpose “obviously does not comply with the reality,” the association said.
The association said that because of the political situation in Afghanistan, “Muslims have again become the target of everyone.”
Derogatory language toward Muslims on PTT is an issue the association had addressed in 2017, but it found the unregulated forum to be a nest of “dragons and vipers,” it said.
The statement implies that other Muslims might have been involved in the mockery.
Those “Muslims who are involved ... only when Muslims stop attacking each other and practice Islam steadfastly can this [inequity] be reversed,” it said.
The association wishes those who denigrate Islam “the best,” in the hope that they one day “find peace” in their hearts, it added.
