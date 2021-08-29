Academia Historica building on its Lee Teng-hui collection

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Academia Historica hopes to publish a collection of conversations and records related to former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) within the next two years, institution president Chen Yi-shen (陳儀深) said yesterday.

The documents would serve as important records of Lee’s life and would be invaluable to researchers, Chen said during the first day of a two-day symposium on the former president’s role in the democratization of Taiwan, which was held at the Academia Historica Office in Taipei.

Lee passed away on July 30 last year at the age of 98.

Academia Historica president Chen Yi-shen yesterday speaks at a forum on former president Lee Teng-hui’s role in Taiwan’s democratization. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

During the seminar, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies professor Yoshiyuki Ogasawara presented a talk on Lee’s achievements during his time in politics.

In his opening remarks, Chen said that when Academia Historica began sorting through records on Lee, during the tenure of former institute president Chan Yen-hsien (張炎憲), the researchers realized that the museum lacked ample documentation relating to Lee’s achievements.

As an example, Chen said that there were insufficient records on Lee’s role in amending the Constitution, and on the relationships between Taiwan, China and the US during Lee’s presidency.

“We also need more background on the founding of Lee’s self-titled foundation and institute, and his interactions with pro-localization groups after he left office in 2000,” he said.

Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) spoke at the seminar and said that Lee Teng-hui’s life and achievements earned him admiration not only in Taiwan, but also within the international community.

He said that the seminar’s goal was to discuss how Lee Teng-hui was able to implement constitutional amendments while navigating challenges in cross-strait relations, international diplomacy and the economy, which led to the gradual democratization and stabilization of Taiwanese society.

“The question now is how to further deepen the values of democracy and freedom on this foundation that developed under Lee Teng-hui,” he said. “Whatever follows, the lasting influence he created is carved within the hearts of all Taiwanese.”