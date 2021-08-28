Police launch remote interpretation pilot project

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The National Police Agency (NPA) has launched a pilot project for online language interpretation, aiming to help foreign residents report crimes and deal with judicial procedures, the agency said yesterday.

The project would be conducted in six local jurisdictions from next month to February next year, said Yu Jen-pai (游任白), an officer in the agency’s International Affairs Division.

The project is a collaboration of the police departments in Taipei and New Taipei City, as well as Nantou, Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung counties, Yu said.

Interpreters would provide assistance through an online system to foreigners, helping them report crimes, fill out judicial documents and when being questioned as part of an investigation, he said.

“The service will ensure that foreigners’ language rights are guaranteed,” Yu said. “It will also protect the rights of crime victims and of those being questioned as part of an investigation, as well as criminal suspects. It will improve communication and case handling by law enforcement officers when dealing with foreigners.”

The scarcity of interpreters at rural police precincts makes the project necessary, the agency said.

The project would also include classes for police officers, judicial interpreter testing and work on telecommunication links, it said.

It would also help officers deal remotely with people with unknown COVID-19 infection status during the pandemic, it added.

However, the agency still prefers in-person interpretation, if possible, Yu said.

NPA data showed that there are 1,384 police interpreters in Taiwan, including 1,096 for Southeast Asian languages such as Vietnamese, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia and local languages of the Philippines.

While most other interpreters speak English, French, Spanish or Italian, the pool also includes native speakers of Russian or other eastern European languages, Yu said.

The project would be evaluated next year, and the NPA hopes that it can expand the service and attract more interpreters to join, Yu said.