A symbolic “public burial” for the victims of COVID-19 is to be held at Taipei’s Liberty Square from tomorrow to Sept. 6 as a memorial to the dead and a protest against the government, the event’s organizers said yesterday.
A large tent installation would “give voice to the powerless, clear the names of the dead and seek the truth,” said Wuo Young-ie (吳永毅), an associate professor at Tainan National University of the Arts’ Graduate Institute of Documentary, who is leading the project.
The memorial is to consist of performances, artwork and nightly debates, Wuo told a news conference outside the Legislative Yuan’s Chun-hsien Building in Taipei.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Pieces from award-winning architect Hsieh Ying-chun (謝英俊), video artist Chen Chieh-jen (陳界仁) and theater director Wang Mo-lin (王墨林) would be featured throughout the week, Wuo said.
Groups representing the least powerful of society would also be welcomed to advocate their causes, including striking members of the Miramar Golf Country Club union, people seeking to prevent the demolition of Taichung’s Liming Kindergarten and properties along a railway project in Tainan, Chinese spouses living in Taiwan and foreign students, he said.
Due to the “inability to freely discuss certain topics” online, psychiatrist Su Wei-shuo (蘇偉碩) and other outspoken critics would be holding nightly debates at the tent, Wuo added.
Su, who last week launched a petition to put emergency approval of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine to a referendum vote, said that the names of the dead are to be displayed on the outside of the tent.
“In life it was too much to bear, and in death they can only be referred to in code” due to the stigma associated with contracting COVID-19 and the government’s “suppression and cold-blooded denial,” Su said.
When democracy pioneer Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) died of typhoid in 1931, his supporters organized a “public burial” to protest the Japanese colonial government, he said.
The prohibition on political gatherings and government criticism at the time bear a “striking similarity to today,” Su said, adding that he hopes the artists leading this “public burial” 90 years later could give voice to the “grief, anger and helplessness of the dead.”
The title of the structure designed by Hsieh, Mass Tent (大眾帳), is meant to symbolize that all beings under its eaves are sheltered and included, and all viewpoints welcomed, Wuo said.
The tent is to be erected tomorrow morning as a public installation by participants, “unlike the techniques used during the pandemic, which were controlled by the black-box operations of experts and others,” he added.
Young people are afraid to speak out, fearing they would be attacked online, Wuo said, inviting everyone to come to the event as equals and to speak their mind.
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.