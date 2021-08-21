The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six local and three imported COVID-19 infections.
Among the local cases, three were reported in New Taipei City, two in Taipei and one in Changhua County, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told the center’s daily news briefing in Taipei.
The three imported cases are two men and one woman, aged in their 20s to 40s, who arrived from Romania, Bangladesh and the UK between Aug. 6 and Tuesday, CECC data showed.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The center also reported one death, a man in his 60s who tested positive on July 17 and died on Wednesday.
Of the 51 imported cases reported from Friday last week to Thursday, genome sequencing results are available for 12 cases, the center said.
All 12 had the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, with cycle threshold values between 17 and 26, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Among them, seven cases had received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, while another case had received one shot, Lo said.
Three of the cases are “breakthrough infections,” as they received two shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ahead of testing positive, he said.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had recorded 67 cases of the Delta variant, 54 imported and 13 local, he said, adding that the local cases were linked to a cluster in Pingtung County.
Since July 2, the CECC has conducted genome sequencing for 164 local cases, who all had the Alpha variant, Lo said.
As of 10am yesterday, 39.49 percent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million residents had received a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 745,301 people had received two shots, CECC data showed.
Most experts are of the opinion that increasing the first-dose vaccination coverage is most important at this stage, Chen said.
Some experts have suggested that the center reserve Moderna doses for second-dose vaccination of high-risk groups, instead of for government officials in vaccination priority group 2.
Chen appeared reserved about the suggestion.
About 1,700 central government officials and 20,000 local government officials had received a first shot of the Moderna vaccine, which has a limited effect on the nation’s vaccine stock, Chen said, adding that officials in group 2 are crucial to maintaining operations of key infrastructure.
CECC data showed that 751,195 people had booked vaccinations with the domestically made Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, which are to start on Monday next week.
Meanwhile, the CECC yesterday called on people not to break the law, saying that two centralized quarantine facilities have caught deliveries of drugs concealed in personal items sent to quarantined people.
The facilities are in Taipei’s Yangmingshan (陽明山) area and New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), Chen said.
Cigarettes, alcohol, lighters and matches were also among the banned articles seized at the facilities, he added.
All items sent to people in quarantine facilities have to undergo strict checks, Chen said.
CECC medical response division deputy head Victor Wang (王必勝) wrote on Facebook that some people had complained about strict management at the facilities, such as baggage and package checks, and bans on smoking and drinking alcohol.
However, the measures are necessary given that the facilities accommodate people from different backgrounds and have to maintain public order.
He said he hopes that quarantined people understand the rules and cooperate with the facilities.
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
NARROW ESCAPE: Having slipped through an enhanced immigration force at the airport, activist artist Kacey Wong plans to keep speaking out for HK from Taiwan As he queued to board a flight out of Hong Kong to Taiwan last month, dissident artist Kacey Wong (黃國才) was painfully aware of the additional immigration officials who had been present to scrutinize each departing passenger. Wong, 51, was one of Hong Kong’s best-known provocateurs, an artist who specializes in satirizing and criticizing those in power. As China’s crackdown on dissent gathered pace in Hong Kong, he decided he had to leave. Would the authorities let him go? Multiple dissidents have been arrested at the airport and Wong wondered if he, too, was on a watchlist, especially when extra immigration officials
TOURISM SECTOR WOES: Fine-tuned quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors have been promised in April, but no policy has been drafted, a KMT lawmaker said The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday. The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year. Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said. Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the