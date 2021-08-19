Sale of HSR tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to start

Staff writer, with CNA





High-speed rail (HSR) tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend on Sept. 18 to 21 are to go on sale at midnight tomorrow, with more services offered to meet demand, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said yesterday.

Tickets would also go on sale for the day before and the day after the festival, the company said, adding that 179 additional services — 84 southbound and 95 northbound — would be offered during the six days.

A total of 797 services would be operated during the period, it said, adding that advance reservation would be required.

The last trains would arrive at the two terminal stations — Taipei Nangang and Zuoying serving Kaohsiung — at midnight, instead of the regular arrival at 11:30pm.

The operator said that eating on trains remains prohibited, while restaurants at stations would offer dine-in services.

People are required to register their informations when entering a station and wear masks at all times, except for when dining at a restaurant, it said.