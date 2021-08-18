Chiang registers for race

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday registered to run for re-election as party chairperson, but vowed to step down if either of the two referendums initiated by the party fails to pass in December.

On March 9 last year, Chiang, a legislator representing a constituency in Taichung, became the youngest KMT chair in the party’s history at the age of 48.

He registered his re-election candidacy accompanied by former Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強) and former KMT legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), among other supporters.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, center, accompanied by former Taichung mayor Jason Hu, right, takes a selfie with a young supporter when registering for the KMT chairperson election in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

Chiang made five commitments to KMT members, saying that he would reinvigorate the party, polish the party brand, facilitate communication across generations, build consensus within the party and challenge the Democratic Progressive Party.

Chiang laid out five major goals for a second term as chair, saying that the two KMT-led referendums would pass, a special representative would be appointed to promote cross-strait exchanges on behalf of the KMT, at least 15 KMT mayors and commissioners would win in next year’s local elections, and in the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, “star” candidates would fill the party’s top three legislator-at-large nominations and he would play the role of a “kingmaker” in the presidential race.

He added that the party would regain control of the legislature.

Chiang said that he would resign if any of the goals were not achieved.

He added that as kingmaker, he would find the strongest candidates to bring the party back to power.

Registration for the KMT chairperson election ended yesterday.

Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) also registered as candidates yesterday.

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who was KMT chairman from January 2015 to January 2016, registered on Monday, making it a four-way race.

The KMT is to hold elections for chairperson and National Congress delegates on Sept. 25.