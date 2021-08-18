Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday registered to run for re-election as party chairperson, but vowed to step down if either of the two referendums initiated by the party fails to pass in December.
On March 9 last year, Chiang, a legislator representing a constituency in Taichung, became the youngest KMT chair in the party’s history at the age of 48.
He registered his re-election candidacy accompanied by former Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強) and former KMT legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), among other supporters.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Chiang made five commitments to KMT members, saying that he would reinvigorate the party, polish the party brand, facilitate communication across generations, build consensus within the party and challenge the Democratic Progressive Party.
Chiang laid out five major goals for a second term as chair, saying that the two KMT-led referendums would pass, a special representative would be appointed to promote cross-strait exchanges on behalf of the KMT, at least 15 KMT mayors and commissioners would win in next year’s local elections, and in the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, “star” candidates would fill the party’s top three legislator-at-large nominations and he would play the role of a “kingmaker” in the presidential race.
He added that the party would regain control of the legislature.
Chiang said that he would resign if any of the goals were not achieved.
He added that as kingmaker, he would find the strongest candidates to bring the party back to power.
Registration for the KMT chairperson election ended yesterday.
Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) also registered as candidates yesterday.
Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who was KMT chairman from January 2015 to January 2016, registered on Monday, making it a four-way race.
The KMT is to hold elections for chairperson and National Congress delegates on Sept. 25.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday said there was no truth to a social media report that a French military vessel had anchored in waters off Taiwan’s west coast the previous day. The radar systems at Taiwan’s maritime coastal stations did not detect the presence of any French naval vessel near Taiwan on Wednesday, the CGA said, adding that the air and sea around the country is constantly being monitored. The CGA issued the statement after New27Brigade, a social media fan page, on Wednesday said on Facebook that a French frigate, believed to be the FS Provence, was anchored off