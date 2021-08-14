Twenty-six babies in Taiwan are receiving preventive medication following exposure to a staff member at a post-partum care center who in April was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB), the New Taipei City Department of Health said yesterday.
The department was not notified about the situation until May, when it immediately sent health inspectors to the center in Sijhih District (汐止) to assess the situation, it said.
The staff member is a nurse who had been employed at the facility for about six months and had taken care of 26 newborns during that time, the department said.
The nurse, a Keelung resident who had been commuting to Sijhih, was diagnosed with tuberculosis in April and she quit her job at the center that month, the department said.
When it was notified of the case in May, it did not inform the mothers of the 26 babies, because it did not want them to risk going to a hospital for tuberculosis tests at the height of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, the department said.
A person who has been exposed to tuberculosis bacteria cannot spread the disease to others right away, which makes it difficult to quickly diagnose, the department said.
The 26 infants with whom the infected nurse had contact have undergone chest X-rays and are being given preventive medication for nine months, it said, adding that they will be X-rayed again after 12 months.
The matter came to light this week after members of the Xizhi Group Facebook page said that they had only been notified this month that their babies had been exposed to a person with tuberculosis.
The disease is a potentially fatal chronic respiratory condition caused by bacteria, but it cannot be transmitted by surface contact with items such as clothing and eating utensils, the department said.
It spreads after prolonged exposure to someone with the disease, it said.
Common symptoms include chest pain, weight loss, poor appetite, fatigue, fever and a persistent cough that might produce blood, it said.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it
SUPPLY: After this vaccination round ends, there would reportedly be fewer than 500,000 doses of imported vaccines available, although more could arrive this month The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) plans to include COVID-19 vaccines by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics in the next round of national vaccinations this month, it said yesterday. The center also said it would use a double-track mechanism to assist people aged 65 or older to book an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Friday said that while the Moderna vaccine is available in the current round, which is the fifth round of vaccinations, the Medigen vaccine would be administered in the sixth round, starting near