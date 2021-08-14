The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) powers are being normalized and its head has been granted extraordinary powers without a legal basis, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation said yesterday, adding that the center’s authority should be temporary.
Former legislator Arthur Chen (陳宜民), a member of the foundation, said that the Legislative Yuan had nearly no control over the NT$840 billion (US$30.15 billion) set aside for a COVID-19 relief fund, while the only entity with any ability to oversee the CECC’s activity is the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee.
As pandemic prevention measures have become the norm, the government is obligated to introduce legislative measures to provide a valid basis for what were previously emergency measures, Chen told an online forum hosted by the foundation.
Foundation representative Chien Jung-tsung (簡榮宗) said that Article 7 of the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) gives the CECC’s head tremendous power via legislative processes of uncertain validity.
Moreover, it is to be determined whether the CECC’s “electronic fence” — a location tracking program that uses a mobile app to ensure that people who are quarantined remain in permitted places — and its SMS location log in system breach privacy rights, Chien said.
Article 7 of the act is more powerful than an emergency executive order issued by the president, he said, adding that such measures should not be allowed to persist and legislation should be required for the CECC to be allowed to wield such power.
Weng Hsiao-ling (翁曉玲), an associate professor of law at National Tsing Hua University’s Institute of Law for Science and Technology, said that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, has great power, but his position should still yield to democratic principles.
Measures that infringe upon the public’s rights should be backed up by legislation, Weng said.
In other countries, legislation is required to enforce mask-wearing, but in Taiwan, an administrative order issued by the CECC was sufficient, she said.
Lawmakers must demand that all measures adopted by the CECC be supported by special legislation, she said.
Taipei City Councilor Chang Shi-gang (張斯綱) said that the ministry, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration would function without difficulty should the CECC be abolished.
The ministry should not be given the authority to decide on all things related to the pandemic, as this exceeds its mandate, Chang said.
As COVID-19 infections have rapidly declined, the government should return to normal operations and the Executive Yuan must resume leadership over pandemic policy, he said.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it
SUPPLY: After this vaccination round ends, there would reportedly be fewer than 500,000 doses of imported vaccines available, although more could arrive this month The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) plans to include COVID-19 vaccines by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics in the next round of national vaccinations this month, it said yesterday. The center also said it would use a double-track mechanism to assist people aged 65 or older to book an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Friday said that while the Moderna vaccine is available in the current round, which is the fifth round of vaccinations, the Medigen vaccine would be administered in the sixth round, starting near