The Taiwanese Deaf Alliance and other groups yesterday called on the government to use Taiwan Sign Language (TSL) instead of signed Mandarin in a book planned for toddlers, saying that TSL is a natural language that should be treated as distinct from Mandarin.
Due to its inclusion in the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), which was passed by the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 25, 2018, TSL has gradually gained attention, the alliance said in a joint statement with 26 other hearing loss associations.
The Social and Family Affairs Administration is in the process of creating an electronic book to teach sign language to children under the age of three, they said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
However, it plans to use signed Mandarin, also known as “grammatical sign language,” they said.
Signed Mandarin, which follows Mandarin grammar, is not a “real” language, while TSL is an independent language with its own grammatical rules, they said.
Using signed Mandarin in the book would be to treat local sign language as an attachment to Mandarin, and to mistake language as something that can be translated word-for-word, they said.
It would go against the spirit of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as the act, they said.
To facilitate the preservation, revitalization and development of TSL, the teaching material should use the natural language used by people with hearing impairments, they said.
While TSL is a language with its own developmental history, signed Mandarin is not a sign language, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭), who sits on the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee, told a news conference in Taipei.
For people with a hearing impairment, TSL is their native language and a culture that should be respected, she said.
Instead of giving parents more options, presenting signed Mandarin alongside TSL in teaching materials would be to treat an artificial system as a real language, said Chen Yi-jun (陳怡君), an assistant professor at Mackay Medical College’s Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.
Signed Mandarin follows the word order of spoken language and is difficult to understand and far less valid as a means of communication than TSL, she said.
Signed Mandarin also undermines the logic and grammatical characteristics of a visual language, she said.
It is difficult for children with a hearing impairment who learn visually and do not have a foundation in spoken language to learn signed Mandarin, she said.
Teaching toddlers signed Mandarin would be forcing them to use signs to learn Mandarin, instead of allowing them to learn TSL, a visual language, Taiwan Sign Language Research and Development Association representative Pan Hsin-hung (潘信宏) said.
This is a form of discrimination, he said, adding that it forces children with hearing impairments to not identify with their own culture and language, and to instead learn a separate, artificial language.
Article 4 of the act states that all national languages should be equal and people should not be discriminated against or face restrictions when using a national language, Pan said.
Requiring people with hearing impairments to learn Mandarin through signs would be to deny them the right to their own language and a form of cultural and linguistic discrimination, he said.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB