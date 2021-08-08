Lithuania plans to open a representative office in Taiwan by the end of the year, Lithuanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mantas Adomenas said, reflecting a desire for the two countries to forge closer ties.
A vice minister-level official from the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Economy and Innovation would attend the opening ceremony, Adomenas said in an online interview earlier this week.
“Opening an office [in Taiwan] is an important event,” he said.
Although no decision has been finalized on which official would attend, Adomenas, who has visited Taiwan several times, said he would like to visit the “lovely” nation again, describing Taiwan as “a very mature and very vibrant, dynamic democracy.”
The representative office could be named the “Lithuanian Representative Office” or the “Lithuanian Trade Representative Office,” but the title was still being discussed within the government, he said.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation would run the office after it opens, Adomenas said.
“We very much hope we can develop mutually respectful relations with Taiwan and deepen economic and cultural relations,” he said.
Adomenas said that he expected the office to be organized similarly to Lithuanian embassies in other countries, with four to five officials and some locally hired staff.
As Lithuania and Taiwan do not have diplomatic relations, the Baltic state’s government has to amend laws to “create this new type of entity,” he said.
Once parliament opens its fall session, those amendments would be placed at the top of its agenda for review, Adomenas said, adding that after they are approved, the government would try to open the Taipei office by the end of this year.
On July 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced that Taiwan would open a representative office in Lithuania to expand its relations with the country and other Central European nations.
The office, to be named “The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” would be located in the capital, Vilnius, Wu said.
It would be the first representative office Taiwan has opened in Europe since it set up an office in Slovakia in 2003, but no specific date has been set for the opening.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB