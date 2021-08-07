The next round of government COVID-19 stimulus vouchers should include childcare centers and cram schools, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday.
The Executive Yuan on Thursday released details on the relief plan — which largely resembled its predecessor, the Triple Stimulus Voucher program, which was focused on the boosting food, retail and tourism industries — but it did not include making vouchers payable to kindergartens, childcare centers or cram schools that were hard-hit by level 3 COVID-19 restrictions in effect from May to last week, DPP Legislator Chen Su-yueh (陳素月) told a news conference in Taipei.
These enterprises should be included as payable to parties in the new voucher program, as many are going out of business and some have already been forced to close, she said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Kindergartens and cram schools are an important part of the economy that provides many jobs, DPP Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said.
There are 4,000 private kindergartens and 18,000 cram schools in Taiwan, many of which have been closed, but have kept employees on paid leave, he said, adding that bankruptcies in the sector would have consequences for the overall economy.
Vouchers would help take some economic pressure off parents, who spend about 10 percent of their household income on education, he said.
Newly unemployed young people who are taking classes in cram schools to prepare to pursue degrees and certifications would also benefit from vouchers, he added.
After being on unpaid childcare leave amid outbreak restrictions, many parents have little money left to put their children in cram school or childcare centers when they reopen next month, DPP Legislator Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) said.
Chang Yu-chuan (張有傳), president of the National Association of Continuing Education of Taiwan, said that most big cram schools have paid their staff full salaries and offered online classes to during the level 3 alert.
“We hope the Executive Yuan’s new voucher program would include our industry and give it the boost it needs to recover from COVID-19,” he said.
National Parents Education Volunteers Association chairman Wu Fu-pin (吳福濱) said that many parents are dreading childcare and cram school bills next month.
“I believe that Taiwanese families would be grateful for a policy that helps the economy and takes the pressure off parents,” Wu said.
Chang Hao-jan (張浩然), director of the Taipei Supplementary Education Association, said that COVID-19 restrictions have led to serious losses for cram schools.
“There is much groaning and gnashing of teeth, as 60 percent of our business has to do with elementary-school students who cannot do online learning,” he said.
“Students have been demanding refunds since May, while our rent, utility and human resource costs keep piling up. I am afraid this will trigger a rash of bankruptcies,” he added.
Huang Yueh-ying (黃月盈), an official at the National Development Council, said the voucher program is a work in progress and that the lawmakers’ suggestion would be considered.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family