The government could start offering COVID-19 vaccines by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp later this month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the remarks at the center’s daily news briefing in Taipei.
The CECC on July 19 announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the production of Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine — MVC-COV1901 — for adults aged 20 or older.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
On Tuesday last week, the Medigen vaccine was added as an option on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination registration and appointment system 1922.gov.tw.
As of 5pm yesterday, 981,863 of the registrants indicated that they are willing to receive the Medigen vaccine, including 173,356 who said it is their only preferred brand, CECC data showed.
Two other COVID-19 vaccine options are available on the platform: Moderna and AstraZeneca.
On Wednesday, the nation administered 97,342 COVID-19 vaccine doses, CECC data showed.
A total of 8,607,387 doses — 8,170,117 first doses and 437,270 second doses — had been given as of Wednesday, the center said.
That translates into a first-dose vaccine coverage of 34.78 percent, or 36.65 doses administered per 100 people, it added.
Taiwan has 866,900 AstraZeneca doses and 658,000 Moderna doses remaining, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Asked whether live-in foreign caregivers would be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination, Chen said that there is currently no such plan.
People planning to travel abroad should look into their target destination’s COVID-19 rules on providing proof of vaccination, the CECC said.
They can use the COVID-19 Vaccination Record card issued by their COVID-19 vaccination site, which includes information in English and Mandarin, Chen said.
Alternatively, they could apply with travel clinics for an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, or request that their COVID-19 vaccination record be added to the certificate if they already have one, he said.
Thirty-two hospitals in the nation have outpatient travel clinics, the CECC said.
As a third option, COVID-19 vaccination sites may issue an English-language certificate of diagnosis specifying the COVID-19 vaccination record, the CECC said.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family