A special exhibition aimed at highlighting the diversity of Aboriginal cultures yesterday opened at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The exhibition, titled “Ita/kita” (一起得力量，我們!), is curated by Masao Aki and organized by the Ministry of Culture, it said.
Ita and kita mean “us” among many Aboriginal groups in Taiwan, as well as Austronesian-speaking nations, Aki said.
Photo: Chuang Shih-hsien, Taipei Times
Aruwai Kaumakan, Alik Studio, Siki Sufin, Eval Malinjinnan, Tafong Kati and Ruby Swana are among the participating artists, the ministry said.
One of the pieces featured in the exhibition is The Song of Life (生命之歌) by Paiwan artist Aruwai Kaumakan.
The work was inspired by the artist’s experience with Typhoon Morakot, which struck her village in August 2009, it said, adding that the piece symbolizes the togetherness of the village, as well as the artist’s attempt to overcome her sorrow in losing her home and land.
The Song of Life is being displayed in the exhibition’s “Power of Rebirth” section, the ministry said.
Everyone should cherish and recognize Aboriginal culture as an indispensable part of what defines Taiwan, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said at the exhibition’s opening reception on Saturday.
Aborigines’ achievements in sports, music and the arts, as well as their contributions to the nation’s multiculturalism, deserve people’s deepest respect, he said.
Hopefully, through the exhibition, more people would pay attention to Aborigines’ interpretations of history and art, he added.
“Only by listening to and respecting the subjective interpretation of Aborigines can we truly understand,” Lee said.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day commemorates Aborigines’ movement to rectify their name, Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said at the reception.
A decade after the movement began, the name “Aborigines” was officially included in the Constitution on Aug. 1, 1994, he said.
On Aug. 1, 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) apologized to Aborigines on behalf of the government, and announced that it would promote Aborigines’ efforts toward historical and transitional justice, he said.
“Ita/kita” is at the memorial’s Bo-ai Gallery until Wednesday next week, the ministry said.
It would be open for four 90-minute sessions each day beginning at 9am, 11am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm, with up to 100 visitors allowed each session, it said.
A video allegedly featuring retired general Kao An-kuo (高安國) calling on Taiwanese military officers to surrender to China and overthrow the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has sparked outrage and calls for him to be charged with treason. The video, titled “A message to Taiwanese military officers,” allegedly shows Kao saying: “I call on commanding officers of our military troops to stand up for Chinese nationalism, to take up this duty under heaven’s mandate to save Taiwanese from oppression and terrible suffering.” Dressed in military fatigues and a beret, the lieutenant general called on officers to overthrow the “fraudulent DPP regime,”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide
A solo exhibition by Taiwanese artist Lee Kuang-yu (李光裕) at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay has generated considerable attention since its opening last year, including from Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍). Since the COVID-19 pandemic closed borders early last year, domestic tourism in Singapore has soared at destinations such as the popular Gardens by the Bay, a nature park in the city-state’s Central Region. Since the venue’s reopening in August last year, “A Sculptor’s Secret Garden,” a solo exhibition of Lee Kuang-yu’s work curated by Tan Hwee Koon (陳慧君), has been been especially popular. Originally scheduled to close today, the show
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized