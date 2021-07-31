The government on Thursday banned the importation of pork products from the Dominican Republic, citing reports of an outbreak of African swine fever in the Caribbean country.
People arriving from the Dominican Republic would be fined NT$200,000 if they are found to have pork or pork-based items on them, the Council of Agriculture’s African swine fever disaster response center said, adding that nonresidents who contravene the ban and are unable to pay the fine would be refused entry.
The US Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of African swine fever based on samples from pigs in the Dominican Republic, the center said.
It is the first outbreak of the disease in the Caribbean region in the past few years, it said, adding that cases have more recently been reported in Asia, Europe and Africa.
Taiwan, which has a significant hog farming industry, has been on high alert over African swine fever and has banned the importation of pork from areas in Africa where outbreaks occur frequently.
However, the virus has been found in imported products such as mooncakes, which often contain pork from unknown sources, the center said, adding that mooncakes containing the virus have been seized from incoming travelers.
Mooncakes are traditionally eaten during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 21 this year.
African swine fever, albeit not known to be harmful to humans, has a high fatality rate for pigs. There is no cure or vaccine for the disease.
A video allegedly featuring retired general Kao An-kuo (高安國) calling on Taiwanese military officers to surrender to China and overthrow the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has sparked outrage and calls for him to be charged with treason. The video, titled “A message to Taiwanese military officers,” allegedly shows Kao saying: “I call on commanding officers of our military troops to stand up for Chinese nationalism, to take up this duty under heaven’s mandate to save Taiwanese from oppression and terrible suffering.” Dressed in military fatigues and a beret, the lieutenant general called on officers to overthrow the “fraudulent DPP regime,”
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide