Independence supporters yesterday said that they were willing to keep their fight going for years as the Taipei High Administrative Court began hearing a challenge against a Central Election Commission decision.
Taiwan New Constitution Foundation founder Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) attended the opening session.
The commission last year rejected the foundation’s application to conduct a referendum on drafting a new constitution.
Photo: CNA
“I have advocated Taiwanese independence for more than half a century,” Koo said before the hearing.
“Taiwan has been under Japanese colonial rule and the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) autocratic regime. It is time for us to push for the drafting of a new constitution for Taiwan,” he said.
“It might take three years or maybe five, but we will continue to push for this,” he said.
A new constitution would better “reflect the new reality for the nation, and for Taiwanese,” he said.
“Koo Kwang-ming is 96 years old now and does not have too many years to live, but we must push on to make a new constitution a reality,” he said, referring to himself in the third person.
“I have come to the court today with the goal to enable people to vote in a referendum for a new constitution,” he added.
In an explanation of its decision, the commission said that it rejected the foundation’s application because it did not conform to provisions of the Referendum Act (公民投票法) that require a referendum question to be framed in a clear, neutral manner.
The decision on Oct. 16 last year to reject the application prompted Koo to appeal to the administrative court.
“For 100 years, Taiwan has been under the rule of colonial regimes. Now we have democracy and freedom for the people,” Koo said. “We can peacefully vote in a referendum to change the constitution, which would suit Taiwan.”
“It is an issue we must undertake for the sake of future generations,” he said.
“Therefore, we will go all out to win this case,” he added.
Attorney Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎), who accompanied Koo, said that Taiwanese have fundamental rights and should be allowed to express their views on holding a referendum to draft a new constitution.
“The commission’s decision to deny the application was unconstitutional, in our view,” Huang said.
“In today’s oral argument, we will stress the importance of the rights of Taiwanese to be involved in the constitutional process,” he added.
“The rights of our nation’s citizens to ‘become masters of their own house’ must be upheld,” he said.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide