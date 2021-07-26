The government should offer allowances to recent graduates seeking employment until the nation’s job market improves, the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Bureau said in a report on Saturday.
Fewer than one-fifth of recent graduates have landed jobs this year, the bureau said, citing a survey.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dried up the job market in Taiwan as businesses affected by the pandemic have stopped hiring, the report said.
Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Government
Of the 87.3 percent of graduates surveyed who said that they want to work, only 19.6 percent have found jobs, it said.
This means that about 180,000 new graduates are still unemployed, the report said.
“We are seeing graduates who started looking for work at the beginning of the year, and half a year later they still have not found anything. Most graduates can support themselves for an average of two months without work,” the bureau said. “About 39.6 percent of the graduates have no savings.”
Of those seeking employment, 89.8 percent have reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, a three-year high, it said.
The government’s latest pandemic-relief package offers businesses a subsidy of NT$30,000 for each graduate they hire, but companies do not have any vacant positions, the bureau said.
“The government must not overlook these vulnerable students who are looking for work. Our advice is to give them allowances to help them get through this difficult time,” it said.
The bureau suggested that the government create short-term work opportunities to give graduates temporary employment and help them “gain valuable work experience to make them better prepared for entering the workforce.”
“At the same time, increased subsidies could be offered to academic institutions and civic groups to offer online courses that teach job-hunting skills and strengthen graduates’ multidisciplinary knowledge to make them more competitive,” the report said.
Schools should also offer counseling to help graduates cope with the emotional stress of prolonged unemployment, it said.
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
The national Olympic team yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Games starting on Friday. The 134-strong Olympic delegation includes officials, support staff and 68 athletes, who are to compete in 18 sports through Aug. 8. Taiwan is competing in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei. The delegation is led by Taiwan’s top female weightlifter, Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who is to carry the team flag at the opening ceremony. It also includes world No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), as well as athletes who are to compete in cycling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, canoeing, rowing and archery
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health