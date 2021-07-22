Mother gorilla Iriki holds her second infant, who is nearly two months old, at Taipei Zoo yesterday. The zoo is running a poll on its Facebook page for people to vote to name the baby gorilla either Ringo or Kijani.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that