The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is colluding with outside forces to harm the nation’s health authorities, as it is filing a lawsuit against the adoption of a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday.
“We urge KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to drop the lawsuit, which is based on ridiculous reasons and groundless claims. We ask the KMT to stop abusing the resources of the judicial system,” DPP legislative caucus whip Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said.
KMT officials led by Chiang and lawmakers on Tuesday filed the lawsuit at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, accusing Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) of granting emergency use authorization for the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine without adhering to standard procedure and to obtain personal financial gain.
Photo copied by Chien Hui-ju, Taipei Times
DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said that the KMT has vilified Taiwan’s vaccine development efforts.
“The KMT is doing this to open the door to the Chinese-controlled distribution of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine,” he said, refering to Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, the German drugmaker’s distributor for Taiwan and China, including Hong Kong and Macau.
“KMT officials are conspiring with the Chinese government to create political dispute ... during this uncertain time” when the nation should focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19, Cheng added.
DPP Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰) said that the FDA in May set conditions for vaccine emergency use authorization.
“The FDA has carried out the procedure based on international standards supported by the scientific community. The Medigen vaccine was granted conditional approval based on reviews by medical experts. There is no evidence of manipulation,” he said, adding that the process was transparent.
“The KMT’s claim that there was illegal profiteering is ridiculous,” he said.
The KMT is colluding with outside forces, with the apparent aim of bringing down the leaders of the FDA and the Central Epidemic Command Center, the two most crucial agencies in the nation’s disease prevention efforts, DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said.
“The KMT aims to create dispute, demoralize frontline medical workers and hamper Taiwan’s diligent efforts to bring the local infection situation under control,” Lo said.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that