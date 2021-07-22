Taiwan tea, lunchboxes launched for Tokyo Olympics

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





People in the Greater Tokyo Area can buy Taiwanese tea products at one of the local convenience store chains during the Olympic Games, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.

The tourism campaign was launched in partnership with Natural Lawson, a convenience store chain with more than 140 stores in Tokyo, as well as Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, it said.

Tea bags and bottled tea from Taiwan are to be sold at the convenience stores from tomorrow to Aug. 8, it said.

A sign expressing Taiwan’s thanks to Japan for donating vaccines is displayed alongside packs of Taiwanese tea in a Natural Lawson convenience store in the greater Tokyo region yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau

“We also want to take this opportunity to thank Japan for donating COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan when we were facing a severe challenge due to the pandemic. The theme of our campaign is designed to show that our countries can work together to defeat the pandemic, while rooting for all of the athletes and personnel involved in the Olympic Games,” it said.

The bureau has also partnered with Rinpaiko, a Taiwanese-owned restaurant in Tokyo, to develop a “Go, Taiwan” lunchbox.

“As spectators are banned from the Olympic Games due to the pandemic, we decided to work with Rinpaiko and KKDay Japan to provide 500 ‘Go, Taiwan’ lunchboxes to be sold at the Olympics. People can watch sports events at home, eat the lunchboxes, and cheer for Taiwan’s national team and other countries’ athletes,” the bureau’s Japan office director Cheng Yi-ping (鄭憶萍) said.

A woman yesterday holds Republic of China flags as she displays “Go, Taiwan” lunchboxes and beverages supplied by Taiwanese-owned restaurant Rinpaiko and tour operator KKDay Japan during the Tokyo Olympics. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau via CNA

The “Go, Taiwan” lunchboxes can be ordered on food-delivery platforms or for pickup at the restaurant, Cheng said.

In addition to rice with braised pork, the lunchboxes feature other Taiwanese dishes and beverages, including large fried chicken cutlets, fried pork chops, Taiwanese sausages, HeySong sarsaparilla and apple soda, she said.

Those purchasing lunchboxes would also receive Taiwan’s national flag, cheering sticks, flower-themed coasters and Taiwan tourism brochures for free, she added.