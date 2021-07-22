People in the Greater Tokyo Area can buy Taiwanese tea products at one of the local convenience store chains during the Olympic Games, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.
The tourism campaign was launched in partnership with Natural Lawson, a convenience store chain with more than 140 stores in Tokyo, as well as Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, it said.
Tea bags and bottled tea from Taiwan are to be sold at the convenience stores from tomorrow to Aug. 8, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau
“We also want to take this opportunity to thank Japan for donating COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan when we were facing a severe challenge due to the pandemic. The theme of our campaign is designed to show that our countries can work together to defeat the pandemic, while rooting for all of the athletes and personnel involved in the Olympic Games,” it said.
The bureau has also partnered with Rinpaiko, a Taiwanese-owned restaurant in Tokyo, to develop a “Go, Taiwan” lunchbox.
“As spectators are banned from the Olympic Games due to the pandemic, we decided to work with Rinpaiko and KKDay Japan to provide 500 ‘Go, Taiwan’ lunchboxes to be sold at the Olympics. People can watch sports events at home, eat the lunchboxes, and cheer for Taiwan’s national team and other countries’ athletes,” the bureau’s Japan office director Cheng Yi-ping (鄭憶萍) said.
Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau via CNA
The “Go, Taiwan” lunchboxes can be ordered on food-delivery platforms or for pickup at the restaurant, Cheng said.
In addition to rice with braised pork, the lunchboxes feature other Taiwanese dishes and beverages, including large fried chicken cutlets, fried pork chops, Taiwanese sausages, HeySong sarsaparilla and apple soda, she said.
Those purchasing lunchboxes would also receive Taiwan’s national flag, cheering sticks, flower-themed coasters and Taiwan tourism brochures for free, she added.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that