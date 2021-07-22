A controversy over flight arrangements for Taiwanese athletes to the Tokyo Olympics continued yesterday, with Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) calling for reform of the sports governing bodies, which she said is filled with officials who enjoy the power and perks, but do not have the interests of the athletes in mind.
“When our athletes return home [from the Olympics], we must immediately start work on sports reform. The sports governing bodies are supposed to provide the best resources and logistic support for athletes,” she said. “Athletes should be treated with respect, but instead, these sports officials have put themselves above them.”
Kao was referring to the flight arrangements for Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympics delegation after badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, sitting in the economy class section of a China Airlines flight to Tokyo and writing about how she misses sitting in EVA Airways’ business class.
Kao said the government had given the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) NT$150 million (US$5.34 million) as funding for the Taiwanese team’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics.
“Lawmakers believed it was the best way to give CTOC flexibility in using the funds and provide athletes with the needed support, freeing them of worries so they can go on to win medals,” she said. “However, it is regrettable that the CTOC has betrayed our trust ... as we again saw the athletes traveling in economy class, while sports officials sat in business class.”
The arrangement has drawn accusations of the government pandering to its own officials than taking care of the athletes.
Sports Administration Director-General Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) on Tuesday offered to resign to take responsibility for the incident.
Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), whose ministry oversees the sports agency, quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying that Chang should focus on taking care of the health and needs of the athletes at the Olympics.
The issue of Chang’s resignation offer should be dealt with after the Games, Pan quoted Su as saying.
Su yesterday again apologized for the flight arrangements and breaking a government promise to take better care of the nation’s athletes.
Su wrote on Facebook that all Taiwanese athletes and their coaches who have not yet flown to Tokyo for the Games are to fly business class, while government sports officials would be seated in economy.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that