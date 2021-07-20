Presenting what it said was a leaked internal document, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of “following the president’s script” on emergency use authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccines.
Calling the content of the document “shocking,” KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) demanded that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explain the “ugly truth” behind the EUA approval process.
On the same day the caucus held a news conference to discuss the document, the FDA granted an EUA to Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp to begin mass production of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The document is from an internal meeting of the FDA on June 17, but its contents were updated the day before, Cheng told an online news conference, adding that it includes a timeline of events from the agency’s expert advisory meeting from May 28 to Aug. 31.
On June 25, it shows the agency convening a panel to discuss approving an EUA, ostensibly for Medigen’s vaccine, followed by the completion of 2 million doses by Aug. 31, she said.
The timeline fully corresponds with Tsai’s goal of offering locally developed vaccines by this month, with 2 million doses being administered by the end of next month, she added.
This shows that the FDA was following the president’s script, exposing the EUA process as mere theatrics devoid of scientific basis, Cheng said.
The document also shows that Medigen has already begun manufacturing vaccines, one to three batches of which have been inspected by the FDA, she said.
However, 82 percent of those reviewed failed inspection, Cheng said, speculating that after discovering this roadblock, Tsai delayed EUA approval until this month.
The president drafted this script with Chen, even vowing publicly that domestic vaccines would be available by this month, but she did not expect that Medigen could fall short, Cheng said.
Nearly all the tested vaccines were below standard, but despite knowing this, the government still signed a contract with Medigen for 5 million doses, she added, asking what would happen if the firm cannot deliver on its contractual obligations.
Separately yesterday, Democratic Progressive Party caucus director-general Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said that the EUA was granted by an overwhelming majority of 18 to one, dispelling any rumors regarding the circumstances of its approval.
Vaccines are politically neutral and do not belong to whomever is in power, she said, urging the opposition to focus on improving the vaccine coverage rate instead of politicizing the issue.
Additional reporting by CNA
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the