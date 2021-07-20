Teachers’ unions urge transparency in salary reviews

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions yesterday called for greater transparency in salary reviews for military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers, ahead of what it said was to be a mediation meeting in Taipei with the Executive Yuan today.

For several years, the federation has urged the Executive Yuan to include representatives of teachers’ organizations in salary reviews, the federation said in a statement.

However, its requests have repeatedly been rejected by the Executive Yuan, it said.

Today’s planned meeting was scheduled by the Taipei Department of Labor, after the federation applied to the department for labor dispute mediation, it said.

The federation said it was surprised to receive the department’s notice, as the nation is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but added that the Taipei City Government acted in accordance with the law.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, the federation believes it should attend the meeting, it added.

As government employees, military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers receive wages for work performed, and are not much different from other employees, the federation said.

However, the labor rights of military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers are subject to significant restrictions, it said.

There is no system in place for making adjustments to their salaries, the federation said.

Their salary increases are far behind their peers, and there is a lack of transparency in the salary review process, the federation added.

It is unknown to outsiders who participates on the salary review committee, what is said at the meetings and what decisions are made, it said.

The federation said its “humble” request was to be able to elect representatives to participate in the salary reviews in hopes that salary adjustments for military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers would become transparent.