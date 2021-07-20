The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a ruling acquitting a Taiwanese ship owner and two other businessmen, along with three crew members, of charges related to selling oil to North Korea in open waters in 2018 in violation of UN sanctions. The ruling was final.
Taichung prosecutors in September 2019 charged the owner of the oil tanker Polaris and chairman of Rise Loyal Corp Tsai Tsung-lin (蔡宗霖), Wintak Petrochemical Group’s chairman, surnamed Chiu (邱), Pasis Trading Co’s chairman, surnamed Hsu (徐), and three foreign crew members of the Polaris with forging documents, presenting fraudulent invoices, falsifying customs declarations and contravening the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法).
The prosecutors accused Tsai of dealing with Taiwanese petrochemical companies to transport fuel oil from the Port of Taichung to a location in the East China Sea on the Polaris.
The fuel was then transferred to another vessel, they said, adding that the alleged illicit transfers occurred from January to November 2018.
The transfers involved Chinese and North Korean-registered ships, and the deals were made mainly through a Chinese businessman named Xie Jiaqing (謝加慶), prosecutors said, calling the activities “illegal oil smuggling.”
The activities were being monitored by international agencies, as the UN had imposed an economic embargo against North Korea.
It was alleged that fuel oil was transferred from the Polaris to the North Korean-flagged Myong Ryu 1 in the East China Sea on May 24, 2018.
After Taiwan’s judiciary launched an investigation, prosecutors at the time said Tsai allegedly colluded with Xie to make 21 ship-to-ship transfers in 2018 for total of 92,000 tonnes of fuel oil worth an estimated NT$1.7 billion (US$60.6 million at the current exchange rate).
During court hearings, Tsai said he formed a commercial partnership with Chiu’s and Hsu’s firms to operate a “marine fuel depot” for ship-to-ship oil transfers, which he said was a “legal business transaction” on the open seas that was not prohibited by Taiwanese law.
The accused denied any wrongdoing, saying the vessel pictured in satellite imagery presented in court as evidence did not look like the Polaris, adding that it was a case of mistaken identity.
The Taichung District Court found the defendants not guilty and a second ruling by the High Court last year also acquitted them.
Prosecutors appealed the ruling, which led to the Supreme Court’s final verdict yesterday.
The ship’s Burmese captain Aung Nyein, Chinese chief steward Huang Jianwei (黃建威) and two Indonesian crew members were last year allowed to return home after having been stranded on the ship for nearly two years, due to travel restrictions placed on them while litigation was under way.
Their plight caused an outcry from humanitarian groups after power to the ship was cut and the crew’s provisions ran out. Civic groups provided aid to the crew until their release.
After learning of yesterday’s verdict, Tsai said the lawsuit and having to fire-sale the ship caused his company to incur losses of about NT$200 million.
“However, I am glad that it is finally over, and that the court has restored justice for us. I can be proud to walk in public, to say that I have been proven an innocent man,” he said.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the