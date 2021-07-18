Doctor warns of nightmare disease acute myocarditis

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer





Caregivers should monitor children for a rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, persistent vomiting and fatigue, as they could be signs of the “pediatrician’s nightmare” — acute myocarditis — a Taichung physician said on Tuesday.

Acute myocarditis, or inflammation of cardiac muscle tissue, is deadly and notoriously difficult to diagnose, Chia Hung Clinic resident physician Tang Tzu-han (唐子涵) wrote on Facebook.

Often caused by a viral illness, the condition affects the heart’s ability to pump blood, sometimes resulting in arrhythmia, or even shock and death, Tang said.

It is also hard to diagnose, as different symptoms arise depending on the patient’s age, she said.

Infants usually show sudden, violent symptoms, while older children often have an inflamed pericardium paired with heart failure and adolescents have chest pain and heart failure, Tang said.

None of the symptoms in children are only attributable to myocarditis, she said.

It often begins like a mild cold with intestinal distress such as nausea or abdominal pain, or it can be asymptomatic, Tang said.

The condition can worsen rapidly, leading to unconsciousness, shock or even death, she said.

Many cases have three stages, starting with regular cold or flu symptoms and progressing to signs of myocarditis such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness and coughing blood, at which immediate medical help is a must, she added.

The third stage is characterized by paleness, fainting, low blood pressure or coldness in the limbs, and at that stage, the prognosis is usually poor, she said.

There is no cure, only palliative treatment, Tang said, adding that a ventricular assistance device or even a heart transplant are necessary in serious cases.

The prognosis for infants with sudden-onset symptoms is bad, with a death rate as high as 75 percent, she said.

Although the outlook improves with age, children are still prone to residual effects, she said.

Caregivers must pay attention to a child’s mood and appetite when they are recovering from an illness, as prolonged abnormalities are the most reliable early signs of myocarditis, Tang said.