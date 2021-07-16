The government could lower the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert after July 26 if vigilance is maintained and proper response measures are in place, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting yesterday.
The level 3 alert has been in place since May 19, although certain disease control measures were eased from Tuesday.
A precondition for reopening is that public officials must be prepared to take act immediately if confirmed cases are discovered, instead of waiting for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to give step-by-step instructions, said Hsueh, who heads the center’s medical response division.
Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan
As SARS-CoV-2 has not been fully contained, all sectors should be alert and ready with measures to deal with any emergency to prevent the virus from spreading, he added.
That daily confirmed cases have continued fall suggests that the situation is improving, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), who heads the CECC’s disease surveillance division.
The CECC’s main objectives are to enhance screening for COVID-19 at the border, boost vaccine coverage and plan for whether the level 3 alert should be adjusted after July 26, he said.
Government agencies must remain vigilant even if some of the restrictions are relaxed, and officials should continue to monitor changes in the COVID-19 situation, the public mood and media reports to facilitate rolling reviews and adjustments to the restrictions, the ministry said in a news release.
Easing the restrictions by stages is an important and necessary step in managing the outbreak, and the public is urged to follow governmental protocols and protect the nation’s hard-won gains, it said.
In other news, at least five elderly Taichung residents had allegedly received a mix of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine doses after lying to medical workers, Taichung Health Bureau officials said.
Mixing vaccines — such as receiving a dose of AstraZeneca for the first shot and a dose of Moderna for the second one — has not been approved by the CECC.
The latest dose-mixing incident has sparked public concern amid reports that people have shared tips online on how to deceive medical workers to get a combination of jabs.
Many vaccination sites are not equipped with National Health Insurance card scanners, which are an essential tool for checking a patient’s medical record, Taichung Health Bureau Director Tseng Tzu-chan (曾梓展) said.
The central government should take steps to address this problem, which has prevented health workers from verifying vaccination records, he said.
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman, said that while hospitals have scanners, other venues that administer vaccines have to rely on old-fashioned verification, such as manually examining the vaccination record card or the jab stickers on the National Health Insurance card, he said.
“We urge the public to behave rationally when getting the jab,” he said.
“The WHO has warned people against mixing and matching vaccines on their own,” he added.
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties
‘PIONEERING SEEDS’: Taiwanese students at a school in China’s Fujian Province must swear an oath to the CCP and study Xi’s teachings, an NCKU professor said Beijing is training Taiwanese at Minnan Normal University to assist its “united front” efforts in Taiwan, a China researcher said on Tuesday. The school in Zhangzhou, in China’s Fujian Province, had already trained nearly 300 Taiwanese as of last month, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) professor Hung Ching-fu (洪敬富) said. Taiwanese graduating from the program would be expected to return to Taiwan as “pioneering seeds of China’s united front” efforts, he said, adding that the government should be on guard. From September last year to last month, China held six semesters of the training program, he said, adding that it ramped up enrollment
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
RIGHT TO EDUCATION: After-school education facilities have fixed clients and can implement disease prevention measures, an industry association representative said Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) yesterday urged the government to relax COVID-19 restrictions for the supplementary education and after-school care sectors, and to vaccinate workers in those industries before schools reopen in September. Starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center is to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on a conditional basis, although the nation remains under a level 3 COVID-19 alert through July 26. At an online news conference, Lai said many supplementary education facilities are asking why gyms and movie theaters are being allowed to reopen, while they were not included in plans to ease restrictions. Lo Ching-wei (羅靖為), a