Walking a dog while on a scooter a serious offense

By Lee Ye and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Walking a dog while driving a scooter or other vehicle is punishable by a fine of up to NT$75,000 or two years in prison if it results in the injury or death of the animal, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said, after a man was apprehended for the offense on Wednesday last week.

The office said it received a report of a dog being dragged behind a scooter by its leash in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山).

It contacted the police, who found surveillance camera footage showing the dog falling over and being dragged while its owner was driving a scooter.

Police were able to find the owner and dog through a photograph provided by a witness.

A veterinarian found no serious injuries aside from lacerations on the dog’s left front leg, but still hospitalized the animal for observation as it was older and underweight, the office said.

Article 5.2.7 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) prohibits towing a pet behind a vehicle or motorcycle, the office said.

Offenders who in doing so injure an animal can be fined up to NT$75,000, it said.

If the animal dies after being intentionally dragged by a vehicle, the offender could face up to two years in prison, it added, urging the public not to take the risk of walking their dog in such a manner, even if it might be more convenient.

Anyone who sees such behavior is encouraged to take a photograph showing the license plate number and call 1999, the office said.