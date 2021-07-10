SOCIETY
Photographer wins awards
Taiwanese photographer Tzeng Chin-fa (曾進發) won nine awards, including two golds, at the Moscow International Foto Awards on Monday. Tzeng, from Miaoli County, on Tuesday said that a photograph of his 90-year-old mother using an old sewing machine won a gold award in the people and culture category. The image was part of his series Traditional Cultural Skills In Disappearance, which also features people preparing traditional food, weaving and performing a traditional face-threading treatment. His other gold-winning photo was of a couple, dressed in wedding outfits, standing at the foot of Mount Fuji in Japan. Tzeng also won five silver and two bronze awards at the contest. Last year, he won 28 prizes at the awards, the most among Taiwanese competitors.
TRAVEL
Passport ranks 31st
Taiwan’s passport ranked 31st on a list of the world’s most “powerful” passports, offering its holders visa-free access to 146 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index for the third quarter issued on Wednesday. Taiwan moved up one spot from the second quarter, the latest survey by British consulting firm Henley & Partners showed. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. The passports were ranked based on the number of destinations to which they give holders visa-free access. Taiwan shared 31st with Mauritius and Saint Lucia. Japan remained No. 1 for the fourth consecutive year, with holders of its passport having access to 193 destinations without a visa, followed by Singapore with access to 192 locations, and South Korea and Germany tied at third with 191, the survey showed.
SOCIETY
Fukuhara finalizes divorce
Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara and her Taiwanese husband, table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑), on Thursday formally announced their divorce, bringing an end to their four-year marriage. In a statement released by their management company, HIM International Music, the pair said they had finalized divorce proceedings and agreed to joint custody of their two children. The high-profile couple, both 32, married in Tokyo in 2016. They have a three-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Fukuhara, a two-time Olympic medal winner, retired from competitive table tennis in 2018 following the birth of her daughter. She was Japan’s top female table tennis player and at one point ranked world No. 4.
DEFENSE
Institute signs MOU
The Institute for National Defense and Security Research signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Czech think tank to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on research in security and national defense, it said on Wednesday. The institute, established by the Ministry of National Defense, said in a statement that it signed the MOU on June 30 in a virtual ceremony with the Czech Republic’s European Values Center for Security Policy (EVC). Representatives from the two think tanks who attended the ceremony included institute chief executive Lin Chen-wei (林成蔚) and deputy chief executives Po Hung-hui (柏鴻輝) and Ou Hsi-fu (歐錫富), as well as EVC director Jakub Janda and Richard Kraemer, head of its Taiwan office that is to open in Taipei, the statement said. Janda said that Taiwan and the Czech Republic have common values of democracy, and the EVC would share European perspectives with the institute to deepen bilateral cooperation.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections