The government must include young people in its COVID-19 vaccination plan if its goal of herd immunity is to be achieved, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday, as he criticized the ruling party for failing to purchase enough vaccines to cover adolescents.
Addressing a virtual news conference held by the KMT’s Youth Department, Chiang reiterated his call for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to purchase safe, internationally recognized vaccines for the nation’s millions of young people.
Failing to purchase vaccines today would be tomorrow’s regret, he added.
Photo: Shih Hsiao-kuang, Taipei Times
In addition, Chiang raised concerns about rising joblessness and limited stimulus for younger age groups.
The unemployment rate is likely to climb as students graduate, he said, citing data indicating that 80 percent of graduates are willing to accept a lower salary if it means finding a job.
However, only about 20 percent are expected to find employment, he said.
Adding to what Chiang calls a messy stimulus rollout, young people have been “pushed to the sidelines,” he said, calling on the DPP to convene a provisional Legislative Yuan meeting to address these issues.
Meanwhile, the Economic Democracy Union yesterday released a statement urging the private sector not to cross the “red line” dividing generosity and collusion when procuring vaccines on behalf of the government.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co are in the process of procuring vaccines from Germany’s BioNTech, which has contracted China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to distribute the vaccines in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau.
The government is allowing the companies to make the purchases on its behalf as long as they are manufactured and packaged by the original manufacturer and delivered straight to Taiwan.
To ensure vaccine quality and prevent China from taking the opportunity to belittle Taiwan, the union recommended four additional requirements.
First, the firms should insist on using the original German packaging, and reject labeling advertising Chinese consent or its authorization of Shanghai Fosun to “care for the health and welfare of Taiwanese compatriots,” the union said.
Second, vaccines should be delivered directly from Germany on Taiwanese airlines, it said.
Third, ownership of the vaccines should be transferred to the government before they depart from Germany to ensure that they meet contract requirements and prevent China from delaying delivery, it added.
Fourth, the firms should not cooperate with Shanghai Fosun on any ceremonies or promotions regarding the procurement, it said.
Regarding reports that the companies have not named any government representatives in their negotiations, the union said that commercial procurement contracts cannot legally involve government authority or coerce the government into accepting certain arrangements.
The union also urged the companies to ensure that the contracts do not consent to the collection or transfer of personal data to China.
There is much that the government should do to procure vaccines, but “falling into China’s political trap” is not one of them, the union said, calling on Taiwanese to remain wary of Beijing’s political machinations.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections