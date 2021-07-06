NTNU athletes featured in online exercise videos

KEEPING FIT: Olympic athletes from the university help the public stay active at home amid COVID-19 restrictions with weight training, aerobics and stretching exercises

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) yesterday launched a series of online home exercise videos featuring Olympic athletes from the school.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 after being postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine students from NTNU’s College of Sports and Recreation are to represent the nation at the Games this year, the university said.

National Taiwan Normal University yesterday released a poster featuring Olympic athletes from the school to encourage people to stay fit and active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Normal University

They are: artistic gymnast Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻), swimmer Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎), archers Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩) and Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩), weightlifters Chen Wen-hui (陳玟卉) and Hsieh Yun-ting (謝昀庭), shooter Lin Ying-shin (林穎欣), track athlete Hsieh Hsi-en (謝喜恩) and karateka Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云).

Three alumni from NTNU — tennis player Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) and shooters Tien Chia-chen (田家榛) and Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎) — are also to compete in the Games, the university said.

As of Sunday, 61 Taiwanese athletes across 17 sports have qualified for the Games, it added.

To encourage people to stay active amid the local COVID-19 outbreak, the university said it has recorded 10 new videos in which professional coaches from the university demonstrate how to exercise at home.

The videos include sessions on weight training, stretching, jazz dancing and Latin aerobics, it said.

The nine Olympic athletes from NTNU, as well as Chen Yu-wei (陳又瑋), captain of the school’s men’s basketball team, appear in the videos, it said.

The quality of this latest series has been improved from a previous 24-episode program of online exercise videos the university launched on May 26 and ended on Monday last week, it said.

Those 24 videos, which were primarily aimed at encouraging the university’s students and faculty to exercise, have accumulated nearly 40,000 views, it said.

The first video in the new series premiered yesterday at www.youtube.com/c/ntnupelovesports.

During a break between workouts, a short clip of Tang discussing his training for the Olympics is featured.

A new episode is to be released every weekday at 4pm through Friday next week, the university said.

NTNU invites everyone to cheer for the nation’s athletes during the Olympics, the school said.