Those living with elderly people should pay attention to their respiration rate and should measure their blood oxygen levels, as people with very low blood oxygen levels are at risk of dying suddenly, a Taichung doctor said
“If your blood oxygen saturation drops below 96 percent and your respiration rate is greater than 20 breaths per minute, there is a problem, and you need to get to the hospital immediately,” Chung Shan Medical University Hospital physician Chuang Ming-lung (莊銘隆) said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center has advised people to seek medical assistance if their blood oxygen saturation is lower than 95 percent and their respiration rate is more than 30 breaths per minute.
However, Chuang said that such a situation is already too serious.
A blood oxygen saturation of less than 94 percent and a respiration rate of 30 breaths or more per second is defined as severe pneumonia, he said.
“At that point, you need a breathing tube inserted. Waiting until that point to send someone to the emergency room might be too late,” Chuang said, adding that leaving oxygen levels to get so low before seeking treatment might be the cause of the high COVID-19 fatality rate in Taiwan.
“Blood oxygen levels get lower with advanced age, but even in someone in their 60s or 70s, such low levels are cause for concern. It is better not to let the situation worsen before seeing a doctor,” he said.
A healthy person who intentionally breathes at a rate of 20 breaths per minute should have a blood oxygen saturation of 97 to 99 percent, but those with cardiovascular diseases or older than 75 would normally have a lower blood oxygen saturation and a higher breathing rate, he said.
One of the risks of COVID-19 is what doctors have called “happy hypoxia,” which is when a person with low oxygen levels describes themselves as feeling comfortable, Chuang said.
“Everyone has a different level of awareness of breathing difficulties, and some do not have any awareness of low oxygen levels at all,” he said.
Oximeters can be helpful for quick readings, but they are not always accurate, he said.
In related news, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday last week announced that Taiwanese nationals would be allowed to bring in or mail from abroad a medical oximeter for personal use.
The rule change is effective immediately through Dec. 31, amid high demand after multiple COVID-19 patients suddenly died due to low blood oxygen levels.
The FDA made the decision to permit “one oximeter per person” to assuage public complaints that medical oximeters people brought in or mailed from overseas were confiscated by customs officials.
However, if a package contains two or more medical oximeters, the person must seek FDA approval in advance, which requires a certificate of diagnosis, FDA Medical Devices and Cosmetics Division specialist Lin Hsin-hui (林欣慧) said, adding that the devices cannot be transferred or sold.
If the device is designed for sports related purposes, it does not have to be declared, she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,