More testing facilities are to be added at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport tomorrow in compliance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s tightened measures to combat the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday.
The center announced on Thursday last week that, from 12pm on Friday, all international travelers are required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) upon entering the nation.
Travelers who have not visited high-risk countries in the past two weeks are required to take a deep-throat saliva test and a PCR test upon arrival at an airport or a seaport before being transported to a quarantine hotel or quarantine facility.
Those arriving from high-risk countries — Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Peru or the UK — are given PCR tests once they have arrived at a central quarantine facility.
A total of 416 travelers arrived on eight flights from the US and Canada between 4am and 5am yesterday, the largest number of arrivals since the airport implemented the new disease prevention measures, TIAC said.
Tests for all travelers were completed within three hours, the airport operator said.
Yesterday, the first arrival took a PCR test at 4:50am after their flight landed at about 4:20am, the company said, adding that airport security then guided passengers to specific disease prevention vehicles to be taken to quarantine facilities.
When there were fewer passengers around, cleaning crews disinfected the waiting areas at airport terminals, as well as areas that travelers had walked through, TIAC said.
The company provided 246 seats at waiting areas to accommodate travelers and arranged 556 taxis, 120 rental cars and 22 buses to take them to quarantine facilities, it added.
“We have been seeking ways to ensure that people proceed to the testing facilities in an orderly fashion and to shorten their waiting time,” said TIAC president Jerry Dan (但昭壁), discussing why PCR tests went smoothly yesterday.
By tomorrow, the airport would raise the number of COVID-19 screening rooms in its two terminals from 10 to 36, with each having 18 rooms, the company said, adding that it is expected to greatly enhance the airport’s screening capacity.
Personnel conducting PCR tests at the airport are prearranged based on the number of flights and number of passengers on those flights reported by airlines the day before, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center.
Deployment of personnel would be adjusted, depending on the situation, Chen added.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,