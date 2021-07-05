Eating foods rich in vitamin C can help people with gingivitis, a dentist wrote on Facebook on Saturday, citing a recent increase in gingivitis cases linked to stress amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
Heightened stress levels experienced by many people during the pandemic might weaken their immune system and lead to health problems including gingivitis,
Taipei-based dentist Tsao Hao-wei (曹皓崴) said, adding that vitamin C-rich foods can help prevent gingivitis due to its role in strengthening the gums.
“Nobody knows when the level 3 alert will end and when people can get back to their normal lives, so they have no way to deal with their anxiety,” he said.
Online classes for students and remote work arrangements for their parents add to the pandemic-induced stress, as family members spend more time together at home, he said.
“When we are repeatedly exposed to stress, our bodies consume large amounts of vitamin C and produce adrenaline. When the body’s vitamin C reserves are insufficient, its ability to combat stress decreases,” Tsao said.
Vitamin C helps with the elasticity of veins and arteries, and vitamin C deficiency caused by stress — along with stress-induced inflammation — can lead to arterial damage that results in bleeding gums, he said.
“When this occurs, there is also an increased risk of bacterial infection, which might require emergency visits to the dental clinic — we are seeing a lot of that now,” Tsao said.
During times of heightened stress, people should eat more fruits and vegetables that contain vitamin C, such as guavas, kiwifruit, peppers, strawberries and citrus fruits, Tsai said.
“Guavas are the food highest in vitamin C. However, when you eat guava, it is best to cut it into smaller pieces rather than bite into a whole one,” Tsao said, citing a case in which someone damaged their teeth when biting into a whole guava.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,