Satellite TV broadcasts of locally produced movies and television dramas dropped significantly last year as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted productions and affected funding, the National Communications Commission said on Wednesday.
The commission presented the results of its annual survey of terrestrial and satellite television channels, which was conducted to fulfill the requirements of the Regulations on Terrestrial Television Business Broadcasting Domestically-Produced Programs (無線電視事業播送本國自製節目管理辦法) and the Regulations on Satellite Broadcasting Program Supplier Broadcasting Domestically-Produced Programs (衛星頻道節目供應事業播送本國節目管理辦法).
The regulations mandate that local productions should comprise at least 50 percent of TV dramas broadcast during prime-time hours on terrestrial TV channels, and at least 40 percent of “new broadcasts,” referring to a show or program that is airing for the first time on any channel.
The “new broadcast” requirement also applies to satellite channels.
The regulations for satellite channels focus on airtime for locally produced dramas, movies, variety shows and children’s programs. From 5pm to 7pm, a slot allocated for children’s programs, locally produced shows must account for at least 25 percent of the total, with new broadcasts accounting for at least 40 percent.
The same requirement applies to dramas, movies, documentaries and variety shows airing from 8pm to 11pm.
For movie channels, 25 percent of movies and documentaries that air from 9pm to 11pm should be made in Taiwan, with new broadcasts making up at least 20 percent.
The survey showed that all satellite TV channels met the required airtime for locally produced programs, the commission said.
On terrestrial channels, new movie or TV drama broadcasts rose slightly last year.
On satellite channels, while the airtime and new broadcasts of Taiwanese variety shows rose 10.4 percent and 8.5 percent respectively last year, the airtime of locally produced TV dramas decreased from 8,528 hours in 2019 to 7,719 hours last year.
New broadcasts of locally made TV dramas fell from 3,915 hours in 2019 to 3,495 hours last year.
While the airtime of Taiwan-made movies increased from 2,827 hours in 2019 to 3,284 hours last year, the airtime of new broadcasts declined from 888 hours in 2019 to 597 hours last year.
“In addition to television channels changing their programming plans, the COVID-19 pandemic affected funding available for TV programs and films, and delayed production schedules,” the commission said. “We are glad that these channels’ management had backup programs to meet the requirements under the situation.”
As the pandemic is expected to continue affecting programming this year, the commission said it would be more flexible when reviewing TV channels’ performance.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant